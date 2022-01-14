CLINTON – The weather forecast Friday let schools out early and postponed a number of events around the area.
Clinton postponed the varsity boy-girl doubleheader scheduled for Yourd Gymnasium on Friday night. Those doubleheader is rescheduled for next Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Clinton.
Central DeWitt postponed their home girls varsity game, a clash against two state-ranked teams and top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference. That game was rescheduled for next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. before the boys take on Northeast in DeWitt.
The boys game was also postponed, along with boys and girls bowling at DeWitt lanes. No makeup dates have been set for those two Saber events.
Easton Valley was set to host Marquette Catholic. Both games are planed for Monday, Jan. 24.
Calamus-Wheatland was heading to to The Joe for a varsity matchup with Prince of Peace. The Warriors will now visit the Irish on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Camanche girls were heading to Wilton. The varsity girls will visit Wilton on Monday, Jan. 24.
Northeast was scheduled to host North Cedar for both games Friday night. No makeup dates have been set for those games.
The Clinton Herald keeps up-to-date results and cancellations on their twitter feed @CHerald_Sports and will update the website periodically with cancellations and makeup dates.
