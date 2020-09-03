Week 2 of the high school football season is here. Here’s a preview for each area school’s game this week.
WEST DELAWARE AT CLINTONFirst-year Clinton football coach Nate Herrig is looking to finally coach his first River Kings game this Friday.
He said just getting the opportunity to play after having a Week 1 bye is a blessing.
“Just getting out there and having the ability to compete,” Herrig said. “These kids have been itching to get at it for such a long time now when we shut down back in march. Half of our guys play baseball, which is good, so they got to go through that, but some of our guys haven’t competed in anything since they went to an indoor track meet over at Sterling.
“We’ve been preaching to these kids all week and all year, ‘Don’t take anything for granted. 2020, if it’s taught us anything, you’ve got to seize the day and just be happy with what you’ve got.’”
West Delaware is coming off a 35-0 blowout win over Wahlert. Herrig said his team will be ready.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Herrig said. “We’ve been sharp on O and D, and hopefully we can line up and do some good things, move the ball and be successful all over the field on Friday night and hopefully that gives us some confidence as we move forward throughout the year.”
INDEPENDENCE AT CAMANCHEThe Camanche football team wasn’t supposed to play this week, but coach Dustin Coit got into contact with Independence to set something up this Friday.
“We’re just looking forward to having a game,” Coit said. “We weren’t originally supposed to play this week. It worked out. Their opponent had to cancel due to COVID and we were open, so we reached out to each other and we got a game. They’re a quality team so we’re going to have to be ready to go. They’ve got a really good running back we’re going to have to shut down and be ready to tackle, take care of business there.”
Coit said his team has done a good job of managing health regulations to avoid any coronavirus-related cancellations as best they can.
“We stop practice every 15 minutes and we sanitize hands and equipment that we’ve used and then get back at it,” Coit said. “We’ve been doing our best in the locker room, having a mask on and all that kind of stuff and making sure that we’re not spreading it and everyone’s doing their part.”
He said their depth should give them an edge in 2020. They hope to rebound from a 28-14 loss to Mount Vernon last week.
“We’ve got eight starters coming back from last year on defense and seven on offense,” Coit said. “It’s pretty much a senior-led group. Four of them have been three-year starters for us, so we’re hoping to continue and have a solid year.”
NORTHEAST AT NORTH CEDARNortheast looks to capitalize on a North Cedar team licking its wounds, as the Knights suffered a 41-0 loss to Durant in Week 1.
The Rebels are hoping to rebound as well, as they too suffered a 41-0 loss at the hands of Bellevue.
“Obviously there were a lot of mistakes that were made tonight,” Northeast coach Mark Lee said after the Week 1 loss. “They were just unsure of themselves in certain situations. They have to be willing to fix those and get back on the right track.”
CENTRAL CITY AT EASTON VALLEY (8-man football)Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson is looking forward to one main thing in Week 2.
“Playing at home,” Johnson said. “I think that’s always the key. Our first four games — three of them were on the road, so we’re going to enjoy it when we’re at home, but we’re just looking forward to get better. We traveled to a tough opponent, got the win, but we just want to keep the ball rolling and look to get better.”
The team looks for continued success after a 40-35 win over Janesville, but is just happy to get the opportunity to play.
“At the end of the day, the boys want to have their season,” Johnson said. “That’s how we motivate the guys. We’ve been together since July 1, so close knit, we’re a small school, so it’s easy to stay together with that. We have goals and we want to be able to play in the playoffs, so that’s the main thing.”
DAVENPORT WEST AT CENTRAL DEWITTCentral DeWitt coach Ryan Streets named tackling, blown coverages, holding on to the football and knowing blocking assignments as priorities in Week 2, but like other coaches, is not taking the season for granted.
“We keep telling the kids the same thing — we’re just tickled to death we’re playing football, to be honest,” Streets said. “If you look around, it’s doom and gloom. It’s starting to get a little bit better, but we’re just happy that we can focus on football and enjoy it.”
He said Davenport West will be a tough opponent. Central DeWitt defeated Ottumwa 14-7 in Week 1, while West fell to Assumption, 54-0.
“I know they’re going to have a very good coaching staff with coach (Brandon) Krusey, he’ll get it turned around and he’s already working on it,” Streets said. “They’ve got a lot of kids out compared to us. Their numbers are really good and ours are working to get better, and it’s going to be pretty tough the way they throw the ball around the field.”
