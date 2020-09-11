North Scott 7, Central DeWitt 0
Central DeWitt’s homecoming game against North Scott was spoiled by the Lancers on Friday in a mud and rain-filled game at DeWitt.
“We had a lot of opportunities and we just didn’t make them,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “We had the ball inside the 20 and they just pushed us back. We’ve just got to learn from the tape and we’ve got to make some plays.
“We just didn’t make enough plays tonight.”
Toward the end of a first quarter in which both teams struggled to move the ball, North Scott’s Jakob Nelson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grayson Juel to put North Scott up 7-0 — a score it would take to halftime.
The Central DeWitt defense stopped what was the next-best scoring opportunity for both teams midway through the second quarter. North Scott’s Oliver Hughes returned a Sabers punt 63-yards to the C-D 20-yard line, but a few plays later, Sabers sophomore David Harper picked off an errant Juel pass to end the Lancers’ drive.
“Our coach saw that the tight end was on the wide side of the field and that’s their target when they’re passing,” Harper said. “So he told me to stay overtop of him. They went out for a pass, I was overtop of him and luckily, I think the quarterback got hit, so the ball was wobbling in the air so I was able to get under it, pick it off and I was kind of upset that I got tripped up — I could’ve had a pick-six right there.”
After an uneventful third quarter, the Sabers had two drives near midfield that were thwarted by North Scott.
With three minutes left in the game, Sabers quarterback Henry Bloom was sacked on a rollout on fourth down, turning it over on downs.
With 1:10 to go, the Sabers got a boost when Bloom drew a late-hit penalty after a run out of bounds, but was sacked again a few plays later on fourth down, ending the game.
“We’ve got to keep our heads up,” Harper said. “Both teams came in and fought. We all know we could have won this game but we’re going to keep pushing through. Assumption next week, we’re going to keep fighting.”
North Scott improves to 2-1 while Central DeWitt falls to 2-1.
Wahlert Catholic 49, Clinton 0
Clinton fell to Wahlert Catholic Friday at Loras College.
Clinton falls to 0-2 while Wahlert Catholic improves to 2-1.
Beckman Catholic 37, Northeast 7
Northeast fell to Beckman Catholic Friday on the road.
Northeast falls to 1-2 and Beckman improves to 1-1.
Easton Valley 54, Kee 14 (8-man football)
Easton Valley used a 34-point second quarter to dominate Kee in the Mud Bowl Part II on Friday on the road.
Easton Valley quarterback Carson Gruver finished six-of-13 for 55 yards, one TD and one interception. Kolton Murphy had 18 carries for 64 yards and three TDs. Porter Fuegen and Carson Fuegen each had rushing TDs. Parker Olson had a recieving TD. Hudson Felkey led the team with 10.5 tackles. Olson and Felkey each had a sack and a fumble recovery each.
Easton Valley improves to 3-0 and Kee falls to 2-1.
