Clinton vs. Central DeWitt
The River Kings are coming off of their first win of the season against Davenport Central a week ago where they won 50-27. It was a tale of two halves as they separated themselves in the second half, out scoring the Blue Devils 29-6.
"We're confident but we're not overly confident but we struggled last Thursday. Yeah we put up 50 points but we also turned the ball over four times." Clinton coach Nate Harrig said.
The River Kings offense has been filled with athletic playmakers in Addison Binnie and Ajai Russell, playing behind one of their bigger offensive lines in the last few years.
"We've come out flat in the first quarter the last week and if we do that against DeWitt we could be in for a long night." Harrig said.
They face a tough opponent in Central DeWitt this Friday night in their first game back at home since the opener.
The Sabers are coming off of two straight wins where their run game dominated. Their big offensive line has helped propel their offense to another level.
"We've gotta come out, play hard and hopefully not have any miscues on special teams. We also have to tackle because they've got some guys that are just tough to tackle." Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said.
Their defense has also shown to be strong, allowing 24 points on the season while scoring a combined total of 88 points.
Fulton vs. Durand
Fulton is off to a good start, they're 2-0 and have eased passed Galena and West Carroll but this week they have a much tougher task at hand.
They take on the AP ninth ranked team in 3A in Durand this week which will be a tough contest as they just defeated a very good Forreston last week.
"They're a very good football team. They've really gelled together a great team in 3A. We have a great challenge going up to Durand this week." Fulton coach Patrick Lower said.
The Steamers are ranked sixth in 1A and look to keep that balanced style of play this week.
"We have to play well. We have to execute, defensively we have to communicate well and we have to understand that this team is going to get some big plays on us," Lower said. "We can't get caught up in the emotion of the game and try to make too many big plays. We need to take it one play at a time."
Camanche vs. Maquoketa
Camanche has not gotten off to the start that they wanted, falling in week one to the third ranked team in class 1A by AP in Beckman Catholic. They then faced off against local 3A foe Central DeWitt who has a fantastic run game this season.
"The focus in practice has been to take care of ourselves." Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. "Playing quality opponents is definitely preparing us for district play."
The Storm get their second straight home game, hosting 0-2 Maquoketa as they look to pick up their first win of the season.
They look to clean up the defense and get the run game going against the Cardinals this week.
"We've been mixing things up, trying to get the run game going more. Line wise we just need to stay on our blocks a little longer." Coit said.
Northeast vs. Durant
The Rebels are coming off of a tough loss last week, falling in their home opener to Wilton 40-12.
"This week we definitely had to focus on the mistakes we made. We've had a good week of practice and we hope to get back on the winning end of things." Northeast coach Mark Lee said.
The defense had trouble with the run last week as well as struggling to move the ball.
"We struggled against the run last week and Durant has a good running back as well." Lee said.
The Rebels host Durant this Friday at 7 p.m.
Easton Valley vs. Midland
The River Hawks bounced back after a crushing opening week lost where they lost their starting quarterback to a broken arm. They traveled to Illinois to take on South Beloit, defeating them 69-22.
"We did what we had to do. We got back on track. We wanted to get back into winnings ways and kind of prove to ourselves that we could move past a really difficult situation in losing Carson." Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said.
The run game was the strong suit for the River Hawks and they will continue to do that this season.
They get to play their first home game of the season this Friday, hosting 2-0 Midland.
"Super excited about playing at home. We're playing a really tough Midland team who's playing really well right now. It'll be a good contest and it is the opening of district play so we're excited about that." Johnson said.
