It is week four of the high school football season and we've seen some good teams and battles through the first three weeks but we've got plenty of weeks left. Here's what's on tap for this week.
Fulton hosts Muskegon Catholic Central in what will be another test
The Fulton Steamers have gotten off to a great start, going 3-0 to begin the year. They are coming off of a big win at Durand where they went down the field to put themselves up by two scores late in the game.
That was their first true test and they handled it fairly well. Now this week the Steamers will have their hands full as they host Muskegon Catholic Central, a team from Michigan who they were able to get to fill their week four schedule.
"We're excited for them to come in and we're ready to play" Fulton coach Patrick Lower said.
There is uncertainty when playing an out of state opponent. You are not exactly sure what you will get but that goes for both sides. Fulton will have the home field advantage when they host MCC on Saturday at noon.
"They're one and two but over the years they've got over the years thirteen state championships. They were a quarter final team last year but they lost some guys. They are probably about five plays away from being three and zero." Lower said.
The Steamers will continue their tough stretch when they head to Lena-Winslow next Friday night. Lena-Winslow is ranked number one in class 1A but the Steamers are focused on their opponent this week.
"We knew going into this season that last week, this week and next week are going to be very physical good opponents to play. We're looking forward to it and we were hoping to get one or two of those three games but now that we've gotten one we want to get all three." Lower said.
Clinton heads to Maquoketa looking to pick up win number two
Clinton is coming off of a 37-14 loss to a very strong Central DeWitt team. The Sabers were able to build a pretty substantial lead in the first half last week.
Poor first halves have been a problem for the River Kings this year but they're hoping to turn that around this week.
"We've pulled them together at the beginning of practice every day to say that this is the standard and we've got to get to that standard or go above it. We can't continue to fall short, we've done that in the first three weeks of the season and look where that's got us." Clinton coach Nate Harrig said.
The River Kings had some injuries to their offensive line last week with Corinthian Harris going down with a leg injury.
"It's giving some of our younger guys a chance to step up and see what they can do." Harrig said.
They were able to clean up the offense this past week, limiting the turnovers to keep them in it.
"We've found our groove a little bit. We've spent the last week trying to tweak things here and there but really clean a lot of things up to execute better than we did on Friday night." Harrig said.
They look to bounce back and win their second game of the season to move back to .500. They play at Maquoketa on Friday night.
Camanche looks for second straight win as they head to West Liberty
Camanche picked up their first win last week when they beat Maquoketa 27-24.
"We're definitely gonna be battle tested going into district play." Camanche coach Dustin Coit said.
However, despite getting their first win they've lost a few players to injuries. This will shake things up for them as their district remains wide open with their not being one true power house team.
"Football is one of those sports where injuries happened but you have to have that next man up mentality. We've got guys filling in roles and they're doing a nice job in practice." Coit said
They will look to keep their winning ways going this week in a big matchup with West Liberty.
"They're always a top team and they're always towards the top of our district. They're zero and three right now but their out of district schedule was tough." Coit said.
Northeast looks to shake off loss to Durant as they head to Anamosa
The Rebels are coming off of a close one with Durant last week where they fell late in the fourth quarter when they allowed the go ahead two point conversion.
"We need to be better at blocking up front. We're working on some blocking schemes to help that get there." Northeast coach Mark Lee said.
Durant senior running back Nolan DeLong ran all over the Rebels, compiling 362 yards on the ground alone. He also snuck in a long pass to shake things up.
"We're working on tackling better and to be more physical when tackling." Lee said.
They look to bounce back this week when they head to Anamosa who sits at 0-3 on the season. They will play at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Easton Valley starting to heat up as they host Springville on Friday
After a tough loss in week one, the River Hawks have began to find their stride as they've won big in each of their last two games.
They are coming off of a blowout 50-6 win against Midland in their home opener last week.
"There's a lot of things we need to better at, especially on our two point conversions. We've put a lot of emphasis on our short yardage situations." Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said.
They now move on to host Springville who is 0-3 on the season. Looking ahead they play a very good Central City team next week. The Wildcats currently sit at 0-3.
"We set goals every week based on our opponent. We keep our focus on the game at hand and we're early in the season so we're still trying to get better." Johnson said.
Sabers look to stay undefeated as they host Marion for homecoming
Central DeWitt has started off the 2022 season very strong, going 3-0 to begin. The Sabers have handled their opponents, most recently defeating Clinton 37-14.
The Sabers did take a big hit this past week, losing star running back Ben Pace who tore his Lisfranc ligament and also fractured his foot against Clinton.
This ends his senior year of high school sports, posting to Twitter "I truly wish I could be out there with my teammates that I love. I gave high school sports my all. - Thanks, Ben."
The Sabers will now look to David Harper Jr. to lead their strong run game.
They will host Marion in their homecoming game this weekend as they look to stay undefeated.
