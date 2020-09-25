Central DeWitt 35, Clinton 0
The Sabers (3-2) shut out the River Kings (0-4) Friday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday in Clinton.
“We finally played a little bit more mistake-free,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “That was nice to see and that’s been our achilles heel in the last two big games — turning the ball over. We had one turnover tonight and if you can have zero or one, that’s something you can live with.”
Clinton fumbled at the 9:30 mark of the first quarter and the Sabers recovered at the Clinton 43-yard line. The very next play, Sabers quarterback Henry Bloom bombed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Sailor to make it 7-0.
A seven-yard Sailor TD run made it 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Sailor caught a six-yard TD on third and goal as the Sabers went up 21-0.
“It was definitely confidence-boosting,” Sailor said. “We had a pretty good feeling we were going to win, but it’s just good to get out there and score some touchdowns.”
Following an interception deep in River Kings’ territory just moments later, Bloom tossed a 10-yard TD to Landon Petersen for a 28-0 advantage.
Bloom threw another TD pass with 12.5 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Sabers the final score and a running clock in the second half.
“We got better tonight as a football team,” Clinton coach Nate Herrig said. “We had some success on offense — everybody’s going to look at the scoreboard, but we had our longest-sustained drives, most success on offense and our defense played their butts off. They did a lot of nice things there.
“Overall, we got better as a football team and that’s what we preached all week to these guys — we’ve got to finish and get better all week.”
Clinton also recognized its seniors before the game, and they all followed the tradition of taking one last walk across the field after.
“It feels great, man,” Clinton senior Ashten Corbin said. “All these kids on my team, I can trust them all with all of my heart. They all mean everything to me and I know next year they’ll do everything they can to support each other — that’s what it’s all about.
“I’m just so proud of everybody.”
Class 2A No. 9 Camanche 20, West Liberty 0
The Indians improved to 4-1 with a win on the road over the Comets (3-2) in a River Valley Conference game Friday on the road.
Cade Everson had two touchdowns, including one on a punt return, and Tucker Dickherber added one as well. The Indians led 13-0 at halftime.
No. 8 Easton Valley 55, Midland 6 (8-man football)
The River Hawks improved to 5-0 with a win over the Eagles (2-2) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday at home.
Easton Valley led 21-0 at halftime as it cruised to a win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.