It is week six of the high school football season and last week there were plenty of great games that took place but it is time to shift gears for a new week.
From power houses meeting each other to late game winning drives, week five had it all. Here’s what to expect in week six.
Clinton
The River Kings are hosting Fort Madison this week for homecoming and they are trying to avoid losing their fourth straight game. They also will be looking to keep those playoff hopes alive.
“We’ve talked a lot about managing about our focus. Focusing on what’s important here this week,” Clinton coach Nate Harrig said. “We’ve been trying to build up to the kids that they need to take care of business in the classroom and on our game plan this week.”
The Bloodhounds are 5-0 to start their season and they have a very similar offensive play style as the River Kings.
“They’re very physical. I like our game plan. They’re very similar to us. We have to be ready for their physicality.” Harrig said.
The River Kings will be getting running back Ajai Russell back after he injured his ankle two weeks ago against Maquoketa. That is a big boost for this team on both sides of the ball.
“He’s [Ajai Russell] still half a step slow but it’ll still be pretty good to have him back. It’s a big moral boost for the kids.” Harrig said.
They will look to clean up some things defensively. They have been allowing too many big plays that have dug them into holes they can’t claw back from.
“It’s just a matter of getting to where we need to get to. We’ve been missing our gaps. We have to make sure that we’re prepared.” Harrig said.
This will be a pivotal week for the River Kings as they look to hand the Bloodhounds their first loss of the season and pick up the homecoming win.
Fulton
The Steamers are coming off of three weeks in a row against top tier opponents as they’ve dropped their past two games.
“Losing our last two hasn’t been great or anything but we’ve played three very physical teams.” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said.
Last week was a test when they played Lena-Winslow, the number one Class 1A team in the state of Illinois.
They have been able to learn from their mistakes to be able to improve. The Panthers exposed their defense in the second half last Friday but they were able to battle with one of the top teams in the state.
“We played with them for a half but we just weren’t able to put four quarters together. I feel like we’re battle tested and ready for this last stretch run to get into the playoffs.” Lower said.
They shift their focus now to Stockton this week as they look to get back in the win column. Their record currently sits at 3-2 on the year.
“We’ve had a good week of practice. We’ve focused on ourselves and what we’ve done wrong. I like our chances and our kids have been playing well.” Lower said.
Camanche
The Storm are coming off of an exciting late game homecoming win against Anamosa last week. Their defense was able to close things out and they picked up a rather crucial first district win.
“We’re feeling good. It’s always nice to get a win especially on homecoming.” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said.
They are now 2-3 on the season and they have been battling turn overs all year. That has been something that hurt them and they are working to clean up those mistakes.
“We’ve been turning the ball over too much. We need to take care of ourselves and clean that up.” Coit said.
The Storm head on the road to face Monticello who is 3-2 on the year but they are a very good football team with strong weapons.
“We’re ready for the challenge. They’re probably the top team in our district. They’ve got a really good quarterback with a good line and receivers.” Coit said.
Northeast
The Rebels are also coming off of late game heroics as they were able to comeback and defeat Tipton last week to move to 2-0 in district play and 3-2 on the season.
“The kids are excited with where we are at right now. We still have things that we are working on but it’s good spirits all around and we’re taking it one game at a time.” Northeast coach Mark Lee said.
Quarterback Gavin Kramer was able to generate first downs late with his legs rather than through the air. These quarterback scrambles set up for passing plays later in the drive.
“He’s just a great kid. He loves to compete and he has that diversity where he can run and throw. He is definitely a fighter and can extend the play.” Lee said.
Unlike most of the other teams in this area, the Rebels will have their senior night this weekend. It is their final home game of the season and the team is ready to play.
They will host West Liberty in hopes of picking up their third straight win.
“We just need to be us and get better at tackling still for our game against West Liberty.” Lee said.
Central DeWitt
The Sabers have had a lot to deal with as far as injuries go, losing both their starting quarterback and their starting running back.
“We’ve got different guys in there that are getting coached up and getting experience. We’ve got to be able to put a four quarter game together,” Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said. “We’re starting to get people in the right spots.”
As they try to fill these holes it has taken some getting used to and they have stumbled a little bit these past two weeks, dropping both games and falling to 3-2 on the year.
This week they head out to Maquoketa where they will look to pick up a win on the road against the Cardinals.
“We just have to play better. We didn’t come out and play very well against Assumption. We made stupid mistakes that we don’t normally make.” Streets said.
The focus will be to get more comfortable as they continue to get their reps in. They also are looking to try to turn the ball over less after turning the ball over three times on fumbles against Assumption last week.
Easton Valley
Last but not least is the Easton Valley River Hawks. Unlike the other teams in this article, they do not have a game this Friday.
The River Hawks scheduled opponent was unable to field a team this year so they will be using this week as a bye week to kind of rest up but also focus on coaching up some of their younger junior varsity guys.
“This week we’ve kind of geared our minds to helping our JV. The varsity has done a good job of staying active and doing a lot more teaching on their end so that keeps them focused and ready to go,” Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said. “The boys are locked in.”
There will be a JV game on Friday night as the River Hawks celebrate homecoming.
Next week they will be back on the field, going on the road to play Edgewood-Colesburg. The River Hawks have won four straight games since falling in their season opener against Don Bosco.
“We’ve been playing really good defense the last few weeks. The coaches have been putting together great game plans and the boys are executing it perfectly.” Johnson said.
