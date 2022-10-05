It is now crunch time for high school football teams as the playoffs are right around the corner. A few teams have two games left while the rest have three.
This week will make or break a lot of teams hopes of making the playoffs. There are a lot of good matchups in the area that should bring us a whole lot of excitement.
Camanche vs. Northeast
This is the biggest game of the week between to local rivals that will hold a lot of implications. Specifically for the future of the Storm.
The Storm come into this one with a 2-4 record and a 1-2 district record. That being said, the Storm have been dealing with a lot of injuries. They will have to overcome those as they host Northeast this Friday night.
"We're a little banged up right now. We've got some key guys that are day to day right now. It's the cliché next guy up mentality," Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. "Northeast game is always an exciting game. We always throw the records out the window when we meet."
This is essentially a must win game for the Storm as they fight for a playoff spot. They will look to stay well balanced on offense and try to limit the Rebels from big plays offensively.
"We need this game and we need next week as well to secure a playoff spot so the game has a lot of implications but our kids are focused and ready to go." Coit said.
On the other side of things is their rival, the Rebels. They are coming into this game with a three game winning streak, sitting at 4-2 on the year and 3-0 in district play.
"Lately it's been the way we've been able to run and throw the ball so far this year. " Northeast head coach Mark Lee said.
The offense has not been much of a problem for the Rebels lately, beating West Liberty 48-30 last week. Defensively they have been cleaning things up, working on tackling and stopping the run.
"We've got to take care of us. Do what we do well offensively and defensively we need to be able to stop the run." Lee said.
Kickoff will begin around 7 p.m. in Camanche.
Clinton
The River Kings are coming off another tough loss as they fell to undefeated Fort Madison 13-14 a week ago.
They are 1-5 on the year but the majority of those games have been very close. They have been a couple plays short of hanging around and getting another win.
"We kinda build off of it. We've been telling the kids that we played the number 10 team in the state last week and we made it 13-14 and we did a lot of nice things," Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said. "The part that sucks for these guys is the fact that these losses sting a lot more because we're in a lot of these ball games."
They head to North Scott this week where they will look to try and give them a run for the money. The Lancers have lost two straight and have a record of 4-2.
"We've just got to take care of us. This has been one of our better weeks of practice all year and we're continuing to move forward." Herrig said.
The River Kings will take on the Lancers around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night as they look to snap their four game losing skid.
Fulton
The Steamers were able bounce back from a two game losing skid with a 44-6 win over Stockton last Friday to improve their record to 4-2.
This week will bring an entirely new challenge as the Steamers head to Forreston for a big time conference game that will play a big part in the final conference standings.
"This is going to be a good football game. You've got two similar teams that go at it in different ways but are both physical. It's going to be interesting and we've had a really good week of practice." Fulton head coach Patrick Lower said.
The magic number in Illinois is five when it comes to playoff aspirations and a win this week would just about secure a spot and let the Steamers relax a little bit.
"This game is huge. It's big for getting that magic number but it will also put us in the lone spot for second place in conference. We've just gotta keep winning, focusing on ourselves and getting better." Lower said.
Each team enters with a 4-2 record and will be ready for a win this week.
Easton Valley
The River Hawks had a bye week last week and now are back on the road as they head to Edgewood-Colesburg on Friday night.
"The number one thing for us is to win our district title and we have to win our final two games to do that so that alone keeps our kids focused," Easton Valley head coach Tony Johnson said. "We have to have that mindset that it's a business trip and we've got to take care of it."
They look to win their final two games to secure a home playoff game in the first round of the playoffs. They will finish off the regular season at home next week.
Central DeWitt
The Sabers were able to get a much needed bounce back 42-21 win last week at Maquoketa.
They have had to battle injuries to star players and are now getting that offense a bit more reps as a unit. This is a talented team with lots of big play energy and they have showed that just about every week.
The Sabers will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday night as they look to pick up their fifth win of the season.
