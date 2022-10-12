It is week eight of the High School football season and there is a lot on the line for multiple teams. Some teams will end their regular season on Friday night and some will have one more week before the playoffs begin.
Everything you need to know from who’s already in to who needs to win to keep their season going can be found below.
Clinton
The River Kings are one of those teams that has two games left and they are hoping for a win on Friday night when they host Mount Pleasant for their senior night.
“The kids have been very resilient this week. We’ve been getting after them that they have to stay hungry no matter what happens because if we don’t take them seriously they might stick one on our chin.” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said.
They have lost five consecutive games, most recently a 55-7 loss to North Scott. Their offense struggled and their only source of points came from an 85 yard pick six by Addison Binnie.
This week is senior night for the River Kings and they are finally getting more healthy as they host the winless Panthers.
“It would mean a lot. These guys have been showing up practice every single day for four years now and they’re ready to see what they can do and hopefully they can make some things happen.” Herrig said.
They will look to their offense to step up this week, starting with their offensive line.
“We’re back to full speed. Last week we got everybody back healthy but they were still a step slow. This week they look like they did early on in the season.” Herrig said.
The River Queens will not be able to make the playoffs as their record currently sits at 1-6 but they have lost several games by just one possession.
They will finish off their season on the road next week against Iowa City Liberty.
Camanche
The Storm will control their own destiny this week. If they win at Tipton they are in and could finish as high as second place in their district with a chance to host a home playoff game.
If they lose then there will have to be some things that happen for them to finish top four in their district and get a playoff spot.
“If we win we’re in but we could be anywhere from a two to a four seed. It kinda depends what happens between Monticello and Northeast and then West Liberty and Anamosa,” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said. “We have to take care of ourselves first and foremost though.”
The Storm sit at 3-4 entering week eight but they are 2-2 in district play. They play on the road against a very athletic and speedy Tipton team. The Tigers are 0-7 but they have had some tough losses including a tough one at Northeast a few weeks back.
“Tipton is definitely better than a traditional 0-7 team. We gotta be ready to go Friday night. Our kids know what is at stake.” Coit said.
It will be interesting to see how they come out of the gates on Friday night because if they can start off strong they have a very good shot of locking in their playoff spot.
“We have to get off to better starts because a lot of games this year we have gotten punched in the mouth early.” Coit said.
Northeast
The Rebels lost a tough one at Camanche last week, falling 40-41. However, they are already locked into the playoffs as they sit at 4-3 on the year.
“It’s tough but you can definitely learn from it. We’ve been in plenty close ones this year but this time we fell on the other end of it.” Northeast head coach Mark Lee said.
They are 3-1 in district play and they play at Monticello who is 5-2 on the year and 4-0 in district play.
“We need to block correctly, they are going to send a lot of pressure and try to get us flustered. We just gotta be able to execute and be able to march the ball.” Lee said.
If the Rebels win they could secure the first place spot in their district and would host a playoff game in the first round. However, if they lose they could potentially finish third in the district.
There is plenty on the line this weekend and it will be interesting to see what happens.
Fulton
The Steamers are coming off of an absolute thriller at Forreston last week where they overcame a 19 point deficit to win 30-28.
“We played really well, they played inspired. We challenged them at halftime and they answered the call.” Fulton head coach Patrick Lower said.
This locked them into the playoffs with two games left to play as they improved their record to 5-2.
They return home on Saturday afternoon when they will host Pearl City-Eastland at 1 p.m.
“We’re feeling good actually. We know we have a tough task this week with a 2-5 team coming in. They are a really young and athletic team and they could pose some issues for us so we are definitely focused in on the task at hand.” Lower said.
Their eyes are now set on winning out so that they can at least host a playoff game in the first round.
Easton Valley
Ever since that opening night loss against Don Bosco, the River Hawks have not stopped rolling as they picked up their fifth straight win last week at Edgewood-Colesburg.
They defeated the Vikings 62-20 and they are now 11-1 in their last 12 road games.
“We’re feeling really good. We’ve kinda done a mind shift on getting prepared for the playoffs.” Easton Valley Head coach Tony Johnson said.
The River Hawks return home this Friday for senior night and their final game of the regular season. They host Kee High School and if they win they will win their district for the second consecutive year. With a win they also should be at home for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs beginning next week.
“The next step for us is winning our district out right and it would be two consecutive years for us.” Johnson said.
Central DeWitt
The Sabers have won two straight and sit at 5-2 on the year. They will have a tough task this week as they head to Mount Vernon to play the undefeated Mustangs.
If they can get a win this week they would have a really good shot as securing a district championship.
“We’re feeling pretty good, if we win this game we have a chance to win a district championship. You don’t get that opportunity at the end of the season every time so it is a pretty big game for us.” Central DeWitt head coach Ryan Streets said.
Their offense has begun to find their stride down the stretch after filling in some spots due to injuries.
