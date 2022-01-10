Clinton Kings, Queens host Bettendorf
CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings and Queens' bowling teams both had good showings at home over the weekend in their return to the Plaza Bowl after the holidays.
Clinton head bowling coach Shaun Hartman had one word to describe the bowling efforts: exciting.
For the River Queens, that resulted in a Mississippi Athletic Conference win. Clinton finished with a 2605 team score, while the Bulldogs finished with 2287.
The Queens were led in the individual games by Sidney Pawski, who bowled a 440 in her games.
Their efforts included a particularly strong Baker round, including a 215 in the second game and a 199 in the fifth.
"I'm very excited this year about how consistent the girls' team has been bowling this year," Hartman said. "If one of two bowlers are struggling someone else on the team makes up for them. They are also bowling much better and more consistent Baker games this year than years past."
The River Kings fell by just 11 pins to the Bulldogs. Bettendorf finished with a 3129 score and the Kings finished at 3118.
The boys were ousted in the final Baker game of the day, where Bettendorf rolled a 248 and Clinton finished with a 160.
"The pins were not falling their way and they missed a couple spares that would have given them enough pins to pull out the W," Hartman said. "Baker is where the boys have been struggling this year."
Cooper Kohl was the team leader in the individual rounds, finishing with a 478. Josh Baker bowled a 448 in his two-game series.
"We do have a very young team this year with three of the six bowlers being freshman," Hartman said. "More time at practice and meets will improve their Baker performance."
The Clinton bowlers are back in action on Tuesday night. They also host their home invitational this weekend back at the Plaza Bowl, where two different shifts of teams will be taking to the lanes.
Camanche wins invite
LETTS - The Camanche girls' bowling team has yet to lose this season, rolling to another victory this weekend at the Louisa-Muscatine Bakerthon.
The Storm rolled their way to a first place finish with a team score of 2874.
Camanche also hosted a home bowling match Monday afternoon against Marion. The Storm finished 630 pins ahead of the Indians. In the individual games, Michelle Steward led the way with a 427 between her two games. Kennady Bigwood bowled a 401 and Kylee Kooi finished with a 376.
The Camanche boys team finished fourth at the Bakerthon at Louisa-Muscatine on Saturday afternoon. The Storm bowled a 3053 as a team, just three pins out of a third place finish.
They completed the sweep on Monday at home over Marion with another victory. Cayden Allen had the high series of the day, finishing with a 480 in the two games. Tristen Smith bowled a 420 and Keaton Hines finished with 380.
The Storm are back in action on Saturday, heading over to the Plaza Bowl for the Clinton Invitational.
Dewitt competes over weekend
DAVENPORT - The Central DeWitt bowling teams were also at it this weekend, competing at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
"We were a little rusty from the long layoff for the holidays and missing practice Wednesday due to the weather," coach William Perdieu said. "With that said, our squads did throw some good games."
The girls came in fourth place overall at the invitational, led by a dominant Baker performance. They finished with a team score of 2642, just 50 pins out of third place. Camanche won the girls' portion of the invitational.
The girls also shot a Baker round of 966. According to Coach Perdieu, it's the highest Baker round in program history and by far the best of the season.
The boys finished seventh overall, but were only a pin behind finishing sixth.
