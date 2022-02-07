MUSCATINE - The Clinton bowling teams got a pre-postseason test over the weekend with an all-Baker invitational in Muscatine, giving them areas to tune up before state-qualifying next week.
The Clinton boys ended up with a second place finish at the invite, which was 15 Baker games in the preliminary with the top eight advancing to bracket rolloffs.
The boys finished with 3038 after the 15 Baker games, putting them in fourth place and moving them to the brackets. They beat Pleasant Valley and Ottumwa to move to the title round.
Clinton couldn't top Louisa-Muscatine in their final round of the day, finishing as runner-ups.
"The boys have really picked up their baker games over the past few weeks," Clinton head bowling coach Shaun Hartman said. " Proud to see them progress how they have and look forward to seeing what they can do at the state qualifying competition."
The Clinton girls ended up with a ninth place finish, just falling outside of the bracket play thanks to a one-game rolloff. The River Queens were tied for eighth place after the 15 gams with Bettendorf, scoring 2523. The one game rolloff went in the Bulldogs favor.
The River Queens started the day slow, bowling 725 in the first five Baker games. They rebounded after that round.
"This was a quite a bit lower than I was expecting but they brought it back with a 941 for the 2nd set and a 857 for the third," Hartman said. "This is where I am expecting them to be for their baker scores. "
The Queens are also tuning up for state qualifying next week. Their last trip to state was in 2019.
"I was very proud of how the teams did with the Baker games," Hartman said. "While the girls started off rough, they came back and put up some big scores. Good to see this going into state qualifying on the 15th."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.