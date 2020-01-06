The Northeast girls and boys basketball teams both picked up wins on Saturday afternoon, giving them each two wins in 24 hours, all a part of the first weekend action since the holidays.
The Rebels also swept Mid-Prairie on Friday afternoon.
Rebel defense lifts second half
GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast girls extended a winning streak to five games on Saturday, using a second half defensive push to don Wilton 62-50.
Despite the double digit win, it wasn’t an easy one for the Rebels. The first quarter was littered with sloppy turnovers and mistakes, sending them trailing early on.
A late basket by Claire Abbott cut the lead to 19-14 by the end of the first eight minutes, but the Rebels had an uphill battle.
“I think we kind of overlooked them,” junior Neveah Hildebrandt said. “They came in strong off of their win last night and were ready to go from the start, and I don’t think we were ready.”
A sense of urgency kicked off the second quarter. Four straight defensive stops, including two Northeast steals, had the Northeast Rebels tying the game just a minute and a half in off of an Emma Fowler free throw.
The Rebels forced 10 turnovers in the second quarter alone, leaving them with a 27-26 lead at the half.
“We were slow the first minutes of the game so we had to pick it up,” junior Alexis Ehlers said. “There’s no other way.”
Once again, they came out strong. After the two exchanged buckets, Claire Abbott pulled down a huge rebound and put it back in the hoop while drawing the foul for the three-point play. All of it after the speedy Rebel defense forced another turnover in the backcourt.
“With the bench, they get us excited,” senior Claire Abbott said. “The chaos that the defense causes, it helps us.”
The defensive attack kept working, forcing another nine turnovers by Wilton during the third quarter. They notched a total of 23 steals, including five by Emma Fowler and four by Alexis Ehlers.
“I think it was just buckle down,” Alexis Ehlers said. “There was not other way to go, you put on their heads and go.”
Even when things got frustrating, the Rebels kept their cool. There were a few frustrating calls, including a pair of charges late, but they responded after each one.
“I think we have to not let them get to our heads because then we play messy,” Fowler said. “If we come off of them positive then we play better.”
The Rebels improve to 7-3 this season, their best start since the 2013-2014 season. Northeast keeps conference play rolling on Tuesday with a home contest against Monticello.
Fourth quarter gives Northeast runaway game
GOOSE LAKE – After a quick start, the Northeast boys had to battle for a win over Wilton on Saturday, picking it up before a big conference matchup this week.
They beat the Beavers 51-41.
The first quarter saw an excited and energetic offense, kick starting the Rebels to a 11-2 lead early on.
“We kind of had a mindset of what we’re going to do when we go out there,” Grant Rickertsen said. Rickertsen ended with a team high 15 points. “We are collectively on the same page when we start.”
Still, Wilton started whittling down the lead. The Rebels were struggling with defense in the lane while giving up offensive boards, and by half they had cut the lead to 25-21, outscoring the Rebels in the second eight minutes.
The Rebel offense came out stagnant in the second half as well, and the Beavers ended up taking the lead early on.
“I think it was loose balls,” Rickertsen said. “We went for them, but they won them. It’s a little demeaning when you go for the ball but end up having to play another round of defense. We were more on our heels.”
With a little over two minutes left in the third quarter and trailing by two, McAleer stole the ball and made the layup, drawing a foul in the process for an extra point to take the lead once again.
Cade Hughes then started the fourth with a three, and Dakota Stevenson put in a pair of free throws. The Rebels never looked back after that, taking the fourth by storm.
“I felt like we should have beat them by more than we did,” Dawson Rickords said. “We knew we weren’t playing to our potential and we came together and started playing like we knew we could.”
The Rebels welcome Monticello for a big game on Tuesday night. The Panthers have been honorable mention in the state rankings through the first part of the season, the same spot the Rebels have also made an appearance.
Central DeWitt bowling places fourth
MUSCATINE – The Central DeWitt bowling teams came in fourth and eleventh on Saturday at the Louisa-Muscatine Bowling invitational.
The girls finished fourth, led by Grace Pfeifle who earned an all-tournament spot with a 432 series.
The girls were just 70 pins out of third place with their scores.
Although the boys came in eleventh, head coach William Perdieu was happy with what he saw from the team. They bowled their season high Baker series with a 944.
Camanche girls falter on road
WEST LIBERTY – Camanche girls head coach Andrew Carbajal was not happy with what he saw in the girls’ 64-39 loss to West Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
“We played the worst of the year,” Carbajal said. “We didn’t play with energy or heart today.”
Camanche managed just 13 points in the first half to the No. 11 Comets. Lauren Snyder hit two threes and Tarah Wehde one in the first half.
Snyder ended up with a team-high 12 points after putting in another three in the second while Wehde ended with edight points. Both Maci Sloane and Emy Seeser had five a piece.
“We need to work on executing our offense,” Carbajal said. “Lauren (Snyder) and Tarah (Wehde) played well. Unfortunately, we weren’t shooting well.”
The girls are back in action on Tuesday night, welcoming River Valley Conference opponent Bellevue to their home court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.