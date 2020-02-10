Clinton girls, boys runner-up
MUSCATINE – The Clinton River Kings and Queens both took home runner-up titles at the Muscatine Invitational on Saturday, prepping them for more invites this weekend.
“The teams bowled pretty well,” head coach Shaun Hartman said. “But we’ll really need to step up our game for the Clinton Invitational. I know they can do it, they just need to believe in themselves and in one another.”
The River Kings finished with a 3022 team score to take second in Class 2A. Two freshman- Cooper Kohl and Jack Pelham – stepped up in the individual rounds to help out the scoring. Kohl ended with a 494 series to take fourth overall and land a sport on the all-tournament team. Pelham added a 429 individual series.
The girls finished with a 2487, ed by Frankie Hansen and Hannah Hartman. Hansen put up a 353 score and Hartman a 339.
Clinton will host their own invite, rescheduled from earlier this winter, on Saturday. One group of schools bowls at 10 a.m., with the other starting upon completion. The Tuesday after their invite they’ll travel to Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for a chance at the state bowling tournament.
Camanche boys win invite
CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys bowling team took home the team title at their home invitational on Saturday, while the girls finished as runner-ups.
The boys edged Maquoketa by a little over 40 pins, ending with a 3078 team score overall. DeWitt boys came in third with 2798.
Camanche’s Troy Edmunds led all boys bowlers with a 481 series. Eli Haack had the fifth highest, rolling a 418.
The girls fell to Maquoketa by 120 pins, ending with a 2563 on the day.
Camanche will host the River Valley Conference meet on Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m. They will then partake in the Clinton Invitational this Saturday, bowling at 10 a.m.
Clinton swimmers wrap-up season
CLINTON – The Clinton boys swim team ended their season on Saturday, hosting the state qualifying meet at the River King & Queen Natatorium.
The River Kings made the podium twice on the day, placing sixth in the 200 Yard Freestyle relay. The combo of Aidan Smith, Noah Smith, Riley Nickles and Jack Marlow – all seniors on the team – swam the race in 1:36.80.
The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay also placed sixth, clocking in at 3:58.46. That quartet consisted of Nickles, Adam Morley, Paul Duray and Kyle Gassman.
The River Kings finished seventh overall in the team standings with 98 points. Bettendorf won the team title, with Pleasant Valley coming in as runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.