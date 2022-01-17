CLINTON – The Clinton girls stepped up through adversity and Camanche kept their dominant win streak going after a huge day of bowling Saturday afternoon at the Plaza Bowl in Clinton.
The River Kings and Queens hosted their annual invitational – the invite was bowled in two different shifts and featured 20 different teams from Class A to Class 3A.
The home team took two of the top finishes in the team standings in Class 2A.
“We had a good turnout despite the weather,” Clinton head coach Shaun Hartman said. “I was proud of their performance. The boys bowled much more consistent in the Baker rounds and the girls bowled well with two usually varsity bowlers out sick.”
The Camanche girls varsity team, who has not lost yet this season, bowled the best score of the day through all classes with a score of 2889, winning the Class 1A division over Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Benton and Durant.
Kennedy Bigwood led the way for the Storm, bowling a 212 and 275 to finish with a 487 series. Michelle Stewart also broke 450, finishing with a 460 series on the day.
The Camanche boys came in third place in Class 1A. Tristan Smith led the way with a 437 on the day. Seth Steines had a 410 and David Hendricks bowled a 388.
The Clinton boys took home the team title in Class 2A, edging out Western Dubuque by 39 pins for the first place finish. They finished with a team score of 2897.
They were led by Brycen Lawrence in the individual games, who bowled a 248 and 192 for a 440 series. Cooper Kohl had a 387 and Josh Baker bowled a 380.
The boys bowled five similarly scored Baker games as well, bowling 200, 181, 187, 187, 195 to finish out the lead.
The Clinton girls were out two of their normal athletes because of illness, moving two of their junior varsity bowlers into the varsity squad. Even with the lineup shakeup, they placed second in the Class 2A division, falling to Western Dubuque. Their team score came in at 2389.
The individual leader for the River Queens was Ciara Grinnall who bowled a 335 in her two individual games. Ana Cunningham came in with a 333 performance and Emma Duncan finished with a 327.
“I was proud to see how the two JV girls stepped up for the invitational and how the boys were able to pull out the first place finish,” Hartman said. “I am looking forward to the other invites as they will be Baker only tournaments and give us good practice before sub-state.”
Clinton is back at home on Saturday, hosting Muscatine at the Plaza Bowl.
Davis earned 200th in weekend win
DUBUQUE – The Camanche boys cruised to a 68-52 win over Wilton on Saturday at Loras College on Saturday, hitting a major milestone for head coach Josh Davis.
It was Davis’ 200th win as head coach of the Camanche basketball team.
Tucker Dickheber led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Storm.
The Storm are back in action on Tuesday night, traveling to Cascade for River Valley Conference action.
Clinton boys rally for win
MAQUOKETA- The Clinton boys basketball team came from behind in the second half to take a 76-75 win from Maquoketa on Saturday in a non-conference game on the road.
The River Kings trailed by nine points at the half and started chipping away throughout the third quarter. They were within four by the time the final period kicked off, and managed to take the lead in the final four minutes of regulation.
Lucas Weiner and Isaiah Struve led the offense for the Kings, both finishing with 21 points on the night. Jai Jensen had 12 and Aidan Thomas another 10.
Clinton improves to 2-9 on the year and welcomes Davenport Assumption to Yourd Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
