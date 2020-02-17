ANAMOSA – The Camanche girls basketball team put up a fight late in their regional opener, but the deficit from a slow start ended up being too much as they fell 54-43 to Anamosa to end their season on Saturday.
“I think we came out timid,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “It’s tough to be in this situation when you know we were close with them before.”
The Indians trailed by as many as 24 points, including a 20-point deficit when the fourth quarter opened up.
They came out and scored the first eight points of hte fourth quarter, starting with a three-pointer from Lauren Snyder.
Still trailing by 13, Snyder drove the lane and found a wide open Maci Sloane on the weak side. Aubrey Carstensen put in a free throw, and then Snyder forced an Anamosa turnovers in the back court.
That possession turned into another foul on Carstensen, cutting the lead to 45-37.
“Keep doing it,” Carbajal said. “If it works, don’t stop. We’re so timid, we don’t always want to drive.”
That would be as close as the Indians got, as Anamosa pulled away.
“We can get that run we just can’t sustain it,” Carbajal said. “I think it’s just the lack of experience and time playing together.”
It was a slow start, with the Blue Raiders dominating the timid Indians out of the gates. Anamosa jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, the Indians not scoring until the very last minute. Erin Short grabbed an offensive rebound and floated it over the top to Maci Sloane for an easy basket, and then Tarah Wehde drained a three to cut it to 13-5.
The second quarter wasn’t much better. Anamosa pulled down double-digit offensive boards for plenty of easy points and the Indians played sloppy – committing 21 first half turnovers.
“We practice so much on our press break and knowing what to do, we just can’t focus and do it,” Carbajal said. “There’s a lot of things that went wrong, I can’t pinpoint one thing.”
The Indians finish their season 6-15 and say goodbye to just one senior – Tarah Wehde.
“Tarah had courage – she didn’t want to come out but she did,” Carbajal said. “She’s a leader and a all-conference player.”
Clinton finishes invite, eyes state
CLINTON – The Clinton boys bowling team took first place at their home invitational on Saturday, while the girls rolled into a fourth place finish. Both teams are now looking at state qualifying on Tuesday.
The boys’ team rolled a 2874, led by Cooper Kohl with a 402 individual series and by Jack Pelham with a 398 through two.
The girls finished with a 2456 as a team.
“The girls have been struggling getting the scores they were getting at the beginning of the season,” head coach Shaun Hartman said.
Hannah Hartman and Frankie Hansen led the individual performances for the Queens, each turning in a 335 series through two.
It’s on to state-qualifying now for both teams.
“I believe with have strong enough teams for both the boys and girls to make it to state,” Hartman said. “We just need to focus, hit our marks, and pick up our spares.
“We have the ability to do well at sub-state and state. Looking forward to Tuesday to prove ourselves as contenders for the state title.”
Clinton will travel to Waterloo for the state-qualifying bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes. Both the girls and boys qualified for state last season.
Clinton loses OT battle to West
DAVENPORT – A short-staffed Clinton boys basketball team struggled on Saturday afternoon, dropped a tough Mississippi Athletic Conference game to Davenport West 74-69 in extra time.
The Kings were working without Ulysses Patterson, who was out with the flu. They also lost Max Holy – their leading scorer – in the first half to a sprained ankle.
The River Kings held the lead for much of the first half, thanks to some threes by Holy, Zach Hoffman and Damarcus Knox. The Falcons climbed their way back in and had things tied up by the end of regulation to send it to overtime.
Joe Simpson led the scoring with 14 points, while Desean Mingo finished with 10. Knox finished with 9 and Taylor Sexton pitched in another eight.
Clinton will see the Falcons again on Tuesday night, their last home game of the season and Senior Night for the River Kings.
