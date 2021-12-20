DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted their home invitational on Saturday, and several local teams took to the mats for competition.
For the Clinton River Kings, two second place finishes and one title winner highlighted the day.
Brady Jennings was the sole first place finish for the River Kings Saturday at 138 pounds. Jennings won by a 7-4 decision over Ivan Martin from Maquoketa ensure his first place finish. He pinned two opponents before the championship match.
Brooke Peters and Luke Jennings also took second place finishes home from DeWitt. Peters finished his day with a narrow loss, a 10-9 decision won by Central DeWitt’s Carter Donavan at 152. Donavan has just two losses on the season so far.
Jennings was pinned early in the third round by Central DeWitt’s Cael Grell in his final match of the day. He won by fall over DeWitt’s Ayden Johnson in the quarterfinal and then won by sudden victory in the semifinal at 145 pounds.
The home team came away with the top finish of the day, winning the team portion of the tournament with 226 points. Clinton came in fifth overall.
Cael Grell won his bracket at 145 with his pin over Clinton’s Luke Jennings.
Mitchell Howard also took home a bracket title at 220. Howard pinnedMid-Prairie’s Terry Bordenave in the first period to win the bracket, picking up three total pins on the day.
Rounding out the first place finishes for the Sabers was Sam Gravert at 285. Gravert pinned Camanche’s Gavin Sharp for his last victory of the day.
Sharp also had two pins to start his day, finishing second at 285 for the Storm.
The other second place finish for the Storm came at 132 from Ethan Benavides. Benavides pinned Central DeWitt’s Ryan Kramer in the semifinal before falling by a 7-0 decision in the final.
Hunter Long finished second for the Storm ar 126. His 7-2 loss in the championship round to Shayden Hansen was Long’s first loss of the season.
Fulton bounces back
AVON, Ill. – The Fulton boys basketball team bounced back from their first loss of the season last Thursday with a 46-45 win over state-ranked Macomb at the Great Western Shootout Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Baylen Damhoff was the leading scorer, finishing with a game-high 31 points. Senior Ian Wiebenga pitched in another nine for the Steamers.
Fulton improves to 9-1.
Clinton hosts home swim invite
CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings took to the pool for their swim invitational on Saturday, finishing eighth as a team in a 11-team event.
The River Kings’ 200 Yard Relay took ninth place overall, clocking in at 158.62. Yhe Kings were just one second out of seventh place in that event.
Caleb Dornbush finished seventh overall in the 100 Yard Freestyle, touching the wall at 55.17. Dornbush also finished seventh in the 100 Yard Backsroke, swimming 29.75 on his first lap to have a 1:02.65 time. Dorbush had the two highest finishes of the day of any individual or relay for the River Kings.
The relay combination of Paul Duray, Conner Sattler, Brian Unke and Jack Pelham finished ninth in the 200 Yard Freestyle, coming in at 1:45.52.
Caleb Dornbush teamed up with Duray, Pelham and Unke in the 400 Yard Freestyle to take eighth place in that event in 4:07.53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.