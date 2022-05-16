CAMANCHE – It was win or go home on Saturday afternoon as Camanche and Central DeWitt found themselves playing for a trip to the regional championship. The Sabers got the upper hand however, taking down the Storm on their own court in Camanche, 5-1.
Camanche defeated Mount Vernon 5-3 in the first round to advance to this point, while Central DeWitt handled Wahlert Catholic 5-2. Both were battles.
For the Sabers, it was just a 3-2 lead after singles play concluded. That made doubles play even more crucial, and the Sabers responded to take the regional opener.
It was a similar story for the Storm, who came out on top in their first round of postseason.
The two took each other on in the second round with a trip to the regional final on the line. In the first singles match of the local matchup it was Elise Davison versus Lexy Cooper. Davison, who qualified for state singles, started the Storm on the right track, defeating Cooper 2-0.
“Elise Davison has shown that she can be a true No. 1 player and I believe that she can show that she is one of top players in Iowa Girls 1A tennis,” Camanche head coach Andrew Schnoor said.
“To think that she is only a sophomore and has two more years to get even better should scare opponents.”
However, it was all Sabers the rest of the way. Central DeWitt would go on to dominate play and sweep the remaining sets. Brooke Bloom and Saydie Roling would not even allow an opposing point for the Sabers as they advance to the next round of their regional.
For the Storm their season ends, but there is still high hopes as Davison is competing at state in singles play later this month.
“I could not be prouder of all the hard work and time that this team has put into improving their game,” Camanche head tennis coach Andrew Schnoor said. “We are a young team that is still growing and improving every day. Each player has taken turns in being a leader in our team whether we have needed hyped up or just needed a good laugh to settle down.”
With the win the Sabers improved their record to 14-8 on the season and advance to play Xavier High School in the 1A regional championship on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. The winner of that regional dual will be an official 1A state qualifier and will continue their season in the state bracket.
“I am super proud of this team,” Central DeWitt head coach David Moore said earlier this season. Moore won the Mississippi Athletic Conference Coach of the Year recognition just last week. “We battle every single time out and the JV team did a great job too. This year I’ve actually been pretty surprised by the fact that we’ve been able to at least challenge some of the matches against the good teams.
“We’re still learning how to win. I thought it might take us another year to get where we are, and I’m just really proud of the way we battled.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.