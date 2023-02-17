CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings fell to the Central DeWitt Sabers in their regular season finale on Friday night.
The River Kings recognized their four seniors, Lucas Weiner, Aiden Thomas, Darius Lomax and Tavian Bailey.
Central DeWitt started out hot from the three point line, hitting three early three pointers to take a 9-3 lead. Matthew Watters added a layup to give the Sabers an 11-3 advantage.
Thomas scored the first eight points of the game for Clinton including a transition layup to pull the River Kings within five points, 13-8.
Weiner hit a three to cut their deficit to two points before the Sabers went on a 5-0 run to end the first quarter up 18-11.
In the second quarter, Watters stayed hot for the Sabers, hitting another three to give him 10 points early on. The Sabers and River Kings went back and forth with Central DeWitt staying ahead by six points for the majority of the quarter.
Weiner got a layup to go with six seconds left in the quarter to make it a 32-25 game with the Sabers up at the half.
In the third quarter, Thomas and Weiner got hot for the River Kings as they pulled it within two points, 43-41.
However, the Sabers answered right back, going on a 7-2 run to end the quarter up 50-43.
The River Kings tried to mount a comeback but fell just short as they dropped their season finale, 67-59.
Leading the way for Clinton was Weiner with 27 points and Thomas who had 17. For the Sabers, Watters had 20 points and Paul Kuehn had 15.
Clinton finishes the regular season 0-21 and will play at Burlington on Monday night.
Central DeWitt finishes their regular season 6-15 and will play at Davenport Assumption on Monday night at 7 p.m.
