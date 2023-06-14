GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals on Tuesday evening as they looked for their first win against the Cardinals since 2017.
It was a pitchers duel in game one as Northeast senior Jimmy Weispfenning took on Maquoketa sophomore Jaden Fitzpatrick.
Both athletes were dealing through three innings before the Rebels were able to squeak a run across in the bottom of the fourth to break the scoreless tie.
Two innings later the Rebels added one more in the sixth to extend their advantage to 2-0. In the seventh inning, Weispfenning sealed the deal with a pair of strikeouts to bring his total to 11 on the day.
Curtis Eberhart led the team offensively with one RBI as Northeast squeaked out the 2-0 win on three hits.
Sophomore Gavin Kramer took the mound in game two as he picked up what Weispfenning started.
The Rebels scored one in the bottom of the second inning before they added four more in the fourth to extend their lead to 5-0. They gave Kramer two more runs of cushion over the next two innings to extend the lead to 7-0.
Kramer closed things out in the seventh to secure the win for the Rebels. They move to 3-6 on the year and have now won three straight.
Freshman Cael Kluever led the way in game two, notching three hits for two RBI.
The Rebels will head to Anamosa on Thursday afternoon for a conference doubleheader.
Maquoketa too much to handle, sweep Rebels in softball doubleheader
GOOSE LAKE - The Maquoketa Cardinals swept the Northeast Rebels in doubleheader action on Tuesday evening.
In game one it was all Cardinals as they got on the board early with a run in the first inning. They then added to it in the third with another run to make it a 2-0 game.
They then shut down the Rebels offensively, holding them to just one hit as Maquoketa took game one 2-0.
The Cardinals kept it going in game two, putting on the runs as they won the game 7-1.
For Northeast Kaitlyn Hansen had their lone RBI on the day.
The softball team is now 8-8 and will be at Anamosa on Thursday evening.
