With the Big Ten and Pac-12 both announcing this week their decision to cancel fall sports, the immediate next concern centers on the status of men’s and women’s college basketball.
Both are two-semester sports, with seasons scheduled to start in November and full practices scheduled to start in late September. The Pac-12 has already decided to move the start of both basketball seasons back to January, but the Big Ten has yet to announce any decisions on basketball or other two-semester winter sports.
“Those conversations about sports that are two-semester sports will be immediately forthcoming here, and by immediately I don’t know if that’s tomorrow, the next day or the next day,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said. “But we’re not far off from having to deal with that and get some clarity around that around what the fall will look like for those sports and then beyond.”
A canceled or reduced college basketball season in 2020-21 would be particularly devastating for fans in the basketball-mad Hoosier state. Indiana appeared on its way to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 when the tournament was canceled last March right before the start of the postseason due to the initial nationwide outbreak of COVID-19. The number of cases nationwide and potential health risks haven’t abated since then, though more is known about the virus and how to contain its spread through wearing masks and social distancing.
IU men’s basketball coach Archie Miller remains optimistic a season will go forward in some form. Miller conducted summer workouts in late July, and his team made it through them with no positive tests.
“Basketball will adjust,” Miller said. “I’d be shocked, absolutely shocked, if we don’t turn out a good basketball season, whether that’s non-conference, conference-only at Thanksgiving, conference in January, but I feel like we’ll have a great college basketball season. …
“A lot of it is going to come down to the testing. If they can ever get it to where we could do the contact testing on a day-to-day basis, if we can get those results back short, I think sports would move forward.”
In making his announcement to cancel fall sports championships Thursday, NCAA president Mark Emmert discussed the importance of preserving winter and spring championships. The 2021 men’s basketball Final Four is scheduled for April 3-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“My staff has been working hard on it, been talking to the commissioners, a lot of the commissioners, all 32 of them, in D-1, and there are ways to do this,” Emmert told NCAA.com’s Andy Katz. “I’m completely confident that we can figure this out if schools and conferences want to move forward and try and have — and more than half of them want to do it, that’s surely the indication right now, then let’s do it.”
Among the considerations, Emmert said, include playing in bubble sites. The NBA has been successful in playing the end of its regular season in a bubble environment at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex outside of Orlando, Florida.
“We’ve got to say first and foremost, we’re going to protect those spaces,” Emmert said. “But then when we look at it and say, look, if we modify the model, which we need to anyway because of the virus, shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in predetermined sites instead of running kids around the country, use predetermined sites, move toward bubbles or semi-bubble models in volleyball let’s say, or soccer, there’s a way to do it.
“Will it be normal? Of course not … but is it doable? Yeah, it is doable, and we want to do that. We want to, again, make it work for these students.”
A full Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball slate would make up for lost fall programming on the Big Ten Network. But in canceling fall sports, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has already shown he intends to listen to medical experts and put the health and safety of student-athletes ahead of any potential monetary gains.
Sporting News columnist and Big Ten Network basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy believes a bubble format could work for college basketball.
“The challenges are you have to be ready to play,” DeCourcy said. “Obviously, there are economic challenges to create that situation if you look at the costs and money, as you’ve seen from the NBA. You don’t necessarily have to design something as elaborate as what the NHL and NBA have done. If you’ve looked at the MLS setup, it was not a spectacular surrounding. It was basically soccer.”
Many schools, including Penn State, are shuttering their campuses following Thanksgiving break and moving to remote instruction. That time, DeCourcy said, could be optimal for the implementation of a bubble.
“You could play three league games a week and that’s an 18-game league schedule right there in six weeks if that’s what’s necessary to have something of a season,” DeCourcy said. “I think it’s doable, and if you’re doing that, you’ve got to be ready to ball. You have to be healthy and fit and cohesive, and you probably would have very little in the way of pre-bubble competition.”
DeCourcy said the benefit of employing a bubble-type situation for college basketball teams would be the ability to have a season.
“The reward would be that instead of either having your season eliminated or perhaps pushed back to an uncomfortable and difficult time, the reward is you get to have a season,” DeCourcy said. “Again, if it makes economic sense, I think it’s absolutely something worthwhile.”
Ideally, bubble sites could be located in Big Ten locales such as Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Detroit or other larger metropolitan cities, opposed to a handful of equipped league campuses.
“I guess at Indiana – just to use as an example – you could play at Assembly Hall and then at Cook Hall, where they practice,” DeCourcy said. “You could conceivably do that, but then do you have enough hotels to house 14 league teams? I don’t know whether or not that’s the case. Here in Indianapolis, if you put it in a place that’s called Grand Park, which is an enormous complex with dozens of courts, it’s somewhat similar to the Wide World of Sports Complex that MLS and NBA have used. You could do it somewhere like there, and there is plenty of hotel space.”
After already having to jettison the 2019-20 NCAA Tournament, DeCourcy believes doing so again could prove highly damaging not only to the NCAA but a number of its programs that have and will be impacted by the cancellation of the 2020 football season.
“I would not say necessarily that it would be an existential threat, but it would be a massive blow to the NCAA, to the member institutions especially below the Power Five, and now even including them because some of them are having to deal with the possibility of not having football in 2020, 2021,” DeCourcy said.
Whether the upcoming basketball season will include a bubble or another way to ensure it’s played, DeCourcy doesn’t believe the NCAA Tournament next season can be abbreviated.
“I’d like to be on the record as saying that Mark Emmert’s suggestion that the tournament possibly would be truncated, I’m not buying that at all,” DeCourcy said. “To have a normal-sized tournament is one more game. Even if you play that game on back-to-back days to get 64 to 68 teams in there, you have to play that game. There is no excuse for 32 teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.