Sydney Laufenberg fit a seven-year accelerated Master’s Degree program into just five years of schooling.
“It was not the most fun, but it’s worth it now,” Laufenberg said, laughing.
Laufenberg had a reputation for setting the bar high at Illinois State.
The 2016 Clinton high school graduate just wrapped up a successful college career with the Redbirds. In her senior athletic season with the track and field team, Laufenberg earned First Team All-America Honors at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships after placing fifth overall with a personal record 190-4 feet, breaking her school record for the second time that season.
That finish was the highest-ever by a Missouri Valley Conference athlete and Laufenberg was only the second Illinois State athlete to achieve All-America status in the discus event.
Laufenberg then qualified for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials on June 18 in Eugene, Oregon, at which she placed 23rd (172) in the discus.
“Obviously, it was a little bit of a tricky year with the pandemic, but overall I had a pretty successful year -- about all I could ask for as far as academics and athletics with throwing some big throws on the field events side with discus, coming off a conference win and then throwing a huge PR at regionals and another PR at nationals to get fifth and get that first team All-American, so that was really cool,” she said.
“And of course ending my year at the Olympic Trials -- cannot be upset about that.”
Laufenberg qualified for the trials by placing in the top 24 in the U.S., and hit the automatic qualifying mark with her throw at nationals.
“It was one of the most unique experiences for sure, because the majority of people there are not collegiate athletes anymore -- it’s primarily professional athletes, so it’s the biggest meet in the U.S. It was just amazing to go around the massive stadium and see how beautiful it is," she said.
“The services they had with athletic training, massage, chiropractic -- it’s a pretty insane experience.”
Her PR in the discus was a steady improvement over her high school PR of 153-8, which won her a Class 4A state title her senior year at Clinton — one of three state titles to her name.
“Every year, I had a big goal,” Laufenberg said. “Typically I have a goal of improving by 10 feet each year. Ultimately, my freshman year, I knew if I were to do that, I would line myself up perfectly with hitting the Olympic Trial standard.
“Just focusing on a big goal, but then also narrowing it down to each year.”
Laufenberg had a positive experience at Illinois State.
“The coaches sought after me the most of any other school, so I knew I’d get the time of day there to work on things, and have the coaches believe in me,” Laufenberg said. “Also, I knew I’d get the academic side of things.”
Laufenberg graduated in May with a Masters of Family Consumer Science — Dietetic Sequence, and is a registered dietician. She just moved to Iowa City to work as the dietician on staff for Green Counseling Services, which uses research-based approaches to treat mental health concerns.
Laufenberg will primarily work with eating disorder patients, and work with therapists on staff to create care plans for patients moving out of the hospital in-patient setting, but who are not quite ready for the out-patient setting.
Laufenberg developed an interest in her career while at Illinois State. She wants to further research on different programming for eating disorders and how to incorporate it into sports nutrition, and help patients get to a good mental headspace with food.
“I was really into the sciences and the athletic side of things,” Laufenberg said. “As I started studying it, I started learning some of my favorite stuff was learning about metabolism and how food works with our body.
“We consume so much food just to do every-day tasks, it just kind of intrigued me, including the sports side -- as I went on through schooling, just seeing how many athletes go through eating disorders because athletes are at a higher competition with themselves, and once they get in competition with food and the restriction of it, it can be a downward spiral.”
