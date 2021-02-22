FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo, Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks throws against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles. Liam Hendriks is taking nothing for granted. The Chicago White Sox's new closer insisted he has to earn the job this spring and he's just another reliever until he does. Except, of course, he's not just another reliever.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)