Over thirty years of gymnasiums, whistles, starting guns and stripes have paid off for Clinton’s Ray Wilden in more ways than one.
Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a damper on celebratory events and the order of things, Wilden was selected for induction into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) Hall of Fame for his work as a basketball official over the last four decades.
Although born in Davenport, Iowa, Wilden’s family relocated to Clinton when he was just a toddler. He went to Jefferson Elementary, Washington Middle School and then became a River King.
Sports were a part of his life early on and he played football and basketball throughout middle school. When he started at Clinton High, he took up work with the CHS athletic department under athletic director Bill Holmstrom, working with the facilities and the scorebook for many of the school’s sports.
That love of being involved in the athletic world didn’t change. In college, longtime officials Gerry Kramer and Lenny Weih convinced him to get involved even more.
Wilden registered with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) for volleyball and basketball in 1986. He added track and field a couple of years later and has been officiating games ever since.
“The IGCA Hall OF Fame came as a total surprise,” Wilden said. “It is great to be recognized for the “work” we put in over the years, but I am not someone looking to attain awards. I joked with my partners that this must be the way they tell you it’s time to retire.
“All of my basketball partners had a hand in this award, it just happened to have landed in my hands first. They will get theirs, I’m sure of that.”
Over the years he’s worked countless events, starting at the middle school basketball and volleyball levels and working his way up. That lent itself to plenty of officiating partners, starting with Mark Forney from Camanche as his very first varsity partner. He works now with Jeff Horst on the basketball court.
He also worked with Deb Smith for years in volleyball, now officiating with Jason Endress.
Varsity isn’t the only thing he does, even with his experience. Wilden often goes back to the middle school level to help brand new officials become acclimated.
“Number 1, by far is be fair,” Wilden said. “And enforce the rules as they are written. Learn the rules and continue to study and become better.”
He tries to help new officials understand some of the things he’s had to deal with. Organization, money management, taxes, work balance and more have all played a part in his officiating career.
Plus, there’s dealing with the numerous people you encounter on the job – players, administrators, coaches, parents and fans alike.
“When you make a call, one side loves you,” Wilden said. “The other side not so much.”
Balance has been key to maintaining a long career. With a full-time job and a family, long Saturday volleyball tournaments or late night basketball games can be tolling. Support has been crucial.
“My family has allowed me this opportunity,” Wilden said. “My wife June has been on the opposite side being a coach. That is one reason this works for us, we both understand the time commitment involved and enjoy watching young student athletics grow.
“I’m lucky my family enjoys sports, making all the more fun doing it night after night. I have had great partners for all these years—that’s what it is all about.”
His children even joined the support, knowing that Wilden wasn’t always going to be at their own sporting events because of his responsibilities.
The honor for his years of work has certainly been earned, and it’s something to be appreciated in a time when officials are hard to come by. There’s a well-known official shortage in the last few years, partly because fans and parents have been difficult to deal with.
Wilden has one message for new officials.
“We need you, the young athletes need you,” Wilden said. “Have confidence in yourself and the calls you make during a contest. You earned that whistle by choosing to become an official and putting in the time off the court, and like I said before someone will always not agree with your decision, but yours is the one that counts.
“Sportsmanship is not what it was 30 years ago. Having a deaf ear is a tough thing to learn, and not responding back verbally to the fans that think they know the rules – just have to shake your head, smile and keep calling the contest the way it should be called.”
Although he’s being recognized for his time on the basketball court, he’s a face recognized by many athletes. It could be from his time in the volleyball stand or from the spring afternoons spent on the track.
All the time he’s dedicated to local sports wasn’t necessarily about a hall of fame induction, but rather a desire and a love of being involved.
“I do it for the love of the game,” Wilden said. “And of course – have fun doing it. I have the best spot in the arena to enjoy the excitement of the game and be just a small part of it. They always say – if the officials did a great job, you won’t remember who they are.”
The induction was supposed to be held April 4, but was postponed thanks to the virus concerns.
