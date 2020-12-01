CAMANCHE – Inconsistency was the name of the game on Tuesday night for the Camanche girls basketball team, and it led them to a 55-34 loss to Wilton in their season opener at home.
It was a slow start for the Indians, but they bounced back in the first quarter. They fought through a tricky 2-2-1 full court zone and Danika Dodson drained a three at the buzzer to tie the game at 12-12 after eight minutes.
“The first quarter showed how prepared we were,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. Carbajal is in his second position in charge of the program. “It also showed we can play with them. I think our girls were surprised by this and then the mental game collapsed.”
That’s when things went cold. After the back and forth first, the Indians went scoreless the entire rest of the half to trail 27-12 after two.
“We started to fear failure and it showed,” Carbajal said. “Our girls are talented, but more scared to fail. I hope we can find more confidence and build leaders.”
Turnovers plagued the Indians. They struggled to get the ball into half court, rarely setting up an offense. And when they did, their outside shooting wasn’t quite enough to keep up the offensive drives.
The team also lost Aubrey Carstensen early in the fourth, one of their primary ball handlers.
Danika Dodson and Maddie Michels had ten points a piece for the Indians, both hitting a pair of threes. Bridgette Hundley had four.
“Half my team are freshman and sophomores and Danika and Madide didn’t start for me last year,” Carbajal said. Five of the ten Indians on the roster are underclassmen. “Those two had big games for me tonight and in waves, we had some great moments.”
The Indians (0-1) continue River Valley Conference play with a second home game on Friday night. They welcome Cascade to Camanche.
