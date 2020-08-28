LAST SEASON
The River Kings suffered through a long and winless season in 2019. Their offense, full of underclassmen with little to no varsity experience, ranked as one of the lowest in the state with only eight touchdowns all year long.
Their nine losses included six by more than 40 points and four shutouts.
Injuries ran rampant through the roster as well. They lost wide receiver Logan Mulholland early on and then missed senior Jasper Luckritz for a large part of the season just to name two.
Their first game of the season was a 42-0 loss to Western Dubuque. They had Davenport West and Burlington in their grasps in Weeks 2 and 3 but watch those leads slip away too.
THIS SEASON
The River Kings are back, many of the new faces from last year returning for another go-around.
Still, inexperience lingers.
“Experience [is a weakness],” head coach Nate Herrig said. “We have some key holes that are tough for us to fill right now. We’re working through them.”
They lost a couple of their key runners. Ulysses Patterson graduated, their leading rusher for the last two seasons. Patterson put up 327 yards last year. Zach Hoffman also left with the senior class, taking 114 yards on the ground away from the mix.
On the plus side, the offense struggled in 2019 because they were so young. Major players are coming back to the field with a year of experience under their belt.
That includes quarterback Jai Jensen.
“We really got to learn what varsity was all about [last year],” Jensen said. “It was a challenge for all of us I think. The juniors and seniors, I think we’ve grown mentally, a lot mentally.”
Jensen threw for 746 yards last season as a sophomore, scoring three times and throwing six interceptions. Back for his junior year, he’s got varsity experience from two other sports. Plus, Jensen has a new 40-plus extra pounds to work with.
“Now we have a sense of the game and what it’s like,” Jensen said. “This is our first year playing people our age. We all put on a lot of weight and a lot of work over the offseason.
“I’m ready to fly around and do what it takes to help the team.”
He’s not the only sophomore back again. Devan Galant and Seth Dotterweich both return in better shape and with a year of experience. Both caught over 10 passes, Dotterweich for 109 yards and Galant for 85.
Treveon Bailey led the team in receiving yards, catching a third of Jensen’s complete passes last year for nearly 400 yards.
“The people that we faced, they were bigger, faster, stronger and just more prepared for games,” Bailey said. “I think I’ve gotten more used to it.”
Another huge obstacle the River Kings are facing this year as a team is their overall size. Clinton was a smaller team even last year, but they lost some of their bigger defensive assets like Noah Howard, Jamie Miller, Trevor Bitner and Jasper Luckritz.
They have speed and athleticism, but size is not a strong suit.
“Its hard work and discipline,” Herrig said. “All about knowing where our assignments are. The biggest thing we preach everyday is believe and trust in your abilities and your job.
“Our offensive and defensive line, we put those guys through the ringer every single day. We have to get them prepared. They’re going to get beat up on Friday nights just by their sheer size. We have to work so we can compete from the first snap of the ball.”
A few who got varsity time last year will be the key experience. Max Kaczinski and Will Sivright are the only two returners with over 20 tackles.
A few of the underclassmen worked to put on weight and will be doing more on the defensive end as they enter Week 1. Jai Jensen has been branching out from his role at quarterback and Seth Dotterweich is getting into the thick of drills as well.
“Jai’s playing a lot of quarterback for us right now,” Herrig said. “We’re also repping him a little bit at linebacker. He’s doing some nice things on both sides. He looks like a completely different kid than he did a year ago. He’s a good all-around athlete and we have to find a place for him on the field to help us.
“Seth is improving every day,” Herrig said. “He’s also sticking his nose in there and blocking really well for us at the tight end position.”
The Kings will be relying heavily on some newer names, though. Herrig has been particularly impressed by junior Devan Galant, who got some minutes as a sophomore last season. Seniors Treveon Bailey and Mitch Metzger both got double digit tackles, and Ashten Corbin brings in some wrestling experience.
“Right now, Ashten Corbin has been playing a lot of nose for us and doing a nice job,” Herrig said. “He’s a bit undersized but he’s a wrestler and he’s not afraid to get in there. He’s a scrappy kid and he sticks to his job.
“Devan Galant again, pushing the envelope there and getting better. Ali Monaghan and Mikey Rausenberger are stepping up and giving us some nice reps. We’re trying to work through some guys and get them in there. It’s a process for everybody right now.”
A winless season wasn’t easy for any of the returning River Kings, but it did spark something in them. Especially for the senior class, they know what they want out of the 2020 season.
“For us seniors, we want to win a game,” Bailey, a senior, said. “We’re just motivated this year. We’re doing everything we can and trying to put everything out there every game.”
“They’ve been through a season and they have a big itch to play,” Coach Herrig said. “Nothing in life right now is guaranteed and they’re taking full advantage right now of every single day that they’ve got.
“This is a group of kids who love to be around each other and they’re excited. They want to play and they want to play hard.”
