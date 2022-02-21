CLINTON – The winter pickleball is is full swing in Clinton, with the Hearts-a-Rocking tournament wrapping up and the Shamrock Pickleball Open coming up.
The River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association hosted the tournament in mid-February.
Winning the men’s 3.5 level doubles was the pair of Brody Manemann and Al Cleary. They bested Mike Grosz and Andrew Newton, who were runner-ups.
In the 3.5 level women’s, Cindy Nelson and Grace Arevadotook first. Tonya Haskell and Lori Holst were the runner-ups and the duo of Connie Inselmann and Candy Lopez took third (pictured).
In the 3.0 mixed doubles, the winners of the tournament were Andre Newton and Lisa Wang. Coming in with the silver were Sophia Senasu and Jeff Senasu. Emily Clifton and Erik Sellus took third in The 3.0 mixed doubles.
In the women’s 3.0 doubles, the winners were Kanye Kaczinski and Teresa Baker. Coming in second were Tony McCombie and Cressie Golden. Rounding out the top three was Paula Cadore and Kathy Helms.
The Shamrock Pickleball Open will take place Friday, March 11 through Saturday, March12. It will feature both doubles and singles events, and the registration deadline March 10 and is through Cindy Rasche and the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association.
Doubles teams sign up according to their level of play, ranging from 2.5-4.5+. The tournament will be in round robin format.
The River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association, with the indoor facility located in downtown Clinton, offers both tennis and pickleball lessons and equipment is provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.