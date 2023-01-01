After a brief pause for most teams in the area last week due to a holiday break, schools resume play starting on Tuesday.
Basketball has been underway for about a month but as there is still a month and a half till the playoffs so it is time to see how each school has been doing so far.
Clinton
The River Kings have struggled at the beginning of the season, sitting with a record of 0-7 with their next game being at home against Bettendorf on Tuesday night.
Senior Lucas Weiner leads the team in scoring with 110 points on the year for an average of 15.7 points per game. Sophomore DeAndre Smith is averaging 12 points per game for the River Kings, scoring 84 total points on the year.
The River Queens are 2-7 on the year with one conference win. They will also be back on the court on Tuesday but they will be on the road at Bettendorf.
Senior Veronica Ramirez leads the team with 7.9 points per game while juniors Emma Riessen and Kanijah Angel each average 7 a game.
Northeast
The Northeast Rebels boys team has started the year off 4-6 and are currently on a two game winning streak. The Rebels play again on Tuesday night when they host the winless Tipton Tigers.
Clayton Meyermann leads the team with 11.9 points per game while Jacob Tegeler has averaged 10.6 points per game.
The girls are 4-4 on the year and are currently 1-4 in conference play. They also host Tipton on Tuesday night.
Senior Alyssa Fowler has led the team so far this year, averaging 11.3 points per game. Leah Mangelsen has added 10 points per game for the Rebels as well.
Camanche
Although the Storm boys are coming off of a 75-38 loss to Monticello two weeks ago but are off to a 5-2. They are on the road Tuesday night at West Branch looking to get back on track.
Junior Demarion Honaker has led the team so far with 15.9 points per game. Senior Zane Witt has averaged 12.9 to add a nice paint presence for the Storm.
The girls are off to a 2-7 start to the season with one conference win. They will return to the court on Tuesday night at West Branch
Emerson Crigger leads the Storm with 8.5 points per game. Celina Hermann has added 7.1 points per game.
Prince of Peace
The Prince of Peace boys are off to a 6-2 start and hold the second best record in their conference. They are back home Tuesday night against North Cedar.
Sophomore Hakeal Powell has been balling out for the Irish, averaging 17.5 points per game. The Irish have also gotten plenty of production out of other players with JhiKeith McGraw averaging 12.4 points per game. Marcus Blount has averaged 11 points per game. Eric Berry has also averaged 10.9 points per game.
The girls are 3-5 on the year and are coming off of a loss to Easton Valley. They also play North Cedar at home on Tuesday night.
Sarah Moeller leads the team with 11.9 points per game and Lilly Smith has added 7.9 points per game.
Easton Valley
The Easton Valley boys are 4-3 and are coming off of a loss to Prince of Peace. They will be on the road on Tuesday against undefeated Marquette Catholic.
Leading the way is Carson Fuegen who has 12.4 points per game. Hayden Holdgrafer has also added 10.7 points per game for the River Hawks.
The girls are coming off of their second win of the season after defeating Prince of Peace two weeks ago. Their record sits 2-6 and they will also be on the road at Marquette Catholic on Tuesday.
Hadley Farrell leads the team with 6.3 points per game. Maria Kilburg is next up for the River Hawks, averaging 5.5 points per game.
Fulton
The Steamers were busy this past week playing in the Cliff Warkins Holiday Tournament. They went 3-1 to improve their record to 7-6 on the year.
The Steamers are back in action at home on Tuesday night against Bureau Valley at 7:30 p.m.
