CLINTON – For the first time since 1954 the Clinton LumberKings hosted the Danville Dans as the two teams squared off in Prospect League action on Wednesday night.
This one took extras but the LumberKings were able to come from behind for their first walk off and first extra inning win of the season as they defeated the Dans 5-4 in ten innings.
It was game one of a two game series with the Dans as pitcher Jimmy Burke got the start for the LumberKings. Prior to this one he had not allowed a single earned run but that quickly changed after he allowed a leadoff triple to begin the game. The very next Dans batter hit one deep to right field for a sacrifice fly that easily scored the run to give Danville the early 1-0 advantage.
After starting the bottom of the first with back to back walks, the LumberKings could not capitalize as they stranded runners on second and third.
The Dans once again got a run to cross the plate in the second inning when they scored on a fielders choice. Burke held the Dans silent for the rest of the inning but Clinton still trailed 2-0.
After a quiet second inning the LumberKings were able to get on the board in the bottom of the third after Gavin Brzozowski doubled down the right field line to make it a 2-1 game.
The LumberKings were in business in the bottom of the fifth inning after a leadoff double from Paul Shuyler. He then stole third base but the LumberKings had back to back strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning without bringing the run home.
Burke’s night came to an end in the top of the sixth after allowing two baserunners but still getting two outs. Coming into the game for Burke was Clinton native Jai Jensen. The Dans singled with two strikes to drive in a run and make it a 3-1 game before Jensen got out of the inning with a strikeout.
After stranding a runner on third in the sixth, the LumberKings got things started in the seventh on a leadoff triple by Dylan DeButy. Will Stark then put the ball in play to score DeButy and pull the LumberKings within one, 3-2. Stark made it all the way to second on a throwing error by the Dans third baseman. However, the LumberKings could not take advantage and they still trailed by one heading into the eighth.
Max Holy led off the bottom of the eighth with a single before stealing second to put the tying runner in scoring position with nobody out. Brock Wollin came through with two outs to bring the tying run across with an RBI single that just snuck between the first and second baseman to tie the game at three.
After a pair of walks issued with one out in the top of the ninth, the LumberKings were able to get out of the inning on an obscure double play that saw both runners thrown out trying to steal the bases sending this one to the bottom of the ninth still tied at three.
The LumberKings went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth and Clinton was once again playing extra innings.
Nick Scanlon pitched the tenth for Clinton, giving up a two out single to score a run and give the Dans the lead 4-3.
A passed ball in the bottom of the tenth advanced the runner from second to third with nobody out for the LumberKings. Max Holy brought in the tying run with a one out double to make it a 4-4 game.
Brock Wollin then snuck a two out, full count single underneath the glove of the Dans second baseman to secure Clinton’s first walk off of the year, 5-4.
The LumberKings are now 9-4 on the year and have won four games in a row. They will take on the Dans on Thursday night for their series finale at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.