FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson share a laugh on the 11th tee box while playing a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club. Turner Sports announced more details Thursday, May 7, 2020, for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” a televised match between Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)