CLINTON - The Iowa high school baseball and softball seasons are wrapping up this weekend with state championships taking place Thursday and Friday.
This draws the conclusion of the 21-22 school year for athletics and the 22-23 season is right around the corner as we approach August.
Locally no teams were able to make it to state but don't let that blind you from the strong seasons that took place this season. Both baseball and softball had shining moments and it is time to take a look locally and see how they faired.
Camanche Storm
It was a great season for both the Storm baseball and softball teams. Besides a rocky start, the softball team started to heat up towards the end of the year.
They got themselves into quite the thriller in round one of the class 2a playoffs when they walked off West Branch 11-10. It was a moment of high intensity and celebration.
The Storm did fall to Louisa-Muscatine in the second round and finished their season with a 9-17 record.
The baseball team put up quite the fight this year as they finished the season with a 12-11 record. The Storm were led by a good offense and a solid pitching core.
Senior Zach Erwin threw a no hitter in the second round of the 2a playoffs before the Storm were eliminated by Cascade in the SubState semifinals.
The season was highlighted by head coach Darryl Cochran becoming the winningest head coach in Camanche baseball history after their wins against Bellevue.
Clinton River Kings/Queens
For Clinton there is plenty to talk about offensively. The baseball team swung the bat among the top teams in state. However, the pitching and defense struggled but the Kings had three players named to the All-MAC first team.
Senior catcher Jai Jensen was name the MAC Player of the year and senior first baseman Seth Dotterweich and junior shortstop Addison Binnie were both named to the first team.
The Kings were eliminated in the first round of the Iowa class 4a playoffs to Iowa City Liberty and finished the season 17-13.
For the Queens it was a tough season for a young team that has a bright future. It all came back to defensive issues for the Queens as they finished their season 0-32.
They fell in the first round of the 3a playoffs to Central DeWitt 9-1.
Prince of Peace Irish
The Irish are another one of those young teams with a bright future.
It was Clinton native, Jerry Dehners first year as the coach of the Irish. Dehner is still in college and coached the squad to a 3-15 record.
The Irish had one senior, Jeremiah Wauford, who batted clean up, and then just three other juniors on the roster. There is plenty of talent there so be patient and see what these kids can do in their future.
Easton Valley River Hawks
The River Hawks were a power house all season long with an offense that could score runs at ease.
Although they fell to Lisbon 2-0 in the 1a semifinals, the River Hawks had a great playoff run, defeating Prince of Peace 20-2 and defeating Midland 11-1.
This was a veteran squad that showed off the power and was also backed by strong pitching.
Northeast Rebels
A dark cloud was put around the season when the Northeast softball team was upset by West Delaware in the first round of the class 3a playoffs. However, don't let that loss overshadow from the phenomenal regular season that they put together.
The Rebels went 21-11 in just their first season at the 3a level and earned themselves a one seed.
As a sophomore Madison Kluever continues to show that she can get better and better, leading the team with a 1.22 ERA in 126.2 innings pitched. It does not get much better than that as she was almost unhittable all year long.
The pitching paired with the depth of the hitting is what is turning the Rebels into a powerhouse of a softball program and they are not done yet.
The baseball team had a solid year as well, going 7-12 as they fell to Tipton in the first round of the 2a playoffs.
Although they had some senior leadership, this team has a lot of young talent on their roster and is continuing to get better and better under head coach Drake Wawro.
Central DeWitt
Last but certainly not least is Central DeWitt. It was a good season for both softball and baseball programs.
The softball team boasted a 14-25 record, defeating Clinton in the first round of the 3a playoffs before they fell to North Scott 6-0. The Sabers played well under head coach Kristen Green.
The surprise of the year came from the Sabers baseball team whose run for another state appearance came up just short as they fell to West Delaware 3-0.
The Sabers upset the one seeded Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles in the semifinals to get a chance to play for a state appearance.
They finished the season with a 16-23 record and proved that you can never count an under dog out of a game.
