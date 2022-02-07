DAVENPORT - On a big day for the Central Dewitt wrestling team, nine different grapplers became district qualifiers and moved one step closer a potential state berth.
The Sabers pushed nine athletes through either in first or second place on Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A Section 8 wrestling sectional at Assumption High School. The Camanche Storm qualified three at the same tournament.
The Sabers had four athletes pick up sectional titles.
Sam Gravert beat Camanche's Gavin Sharp with a second-period pin at 285-pounds for his final win of the day and his weight class title. Gravert is heading into districts with just six losses this year.
Cael Grell improved to 31-7 on the year with a title at 170-pounds. He capped the day with an 11-4 decision over Chase Diaz from Assumption.
Senior Carter Donovan made quick work at 152-pounds, pinning Assumption's Colton Pilgrim in 29 seconds to take the first place title and move on to the next round.
Royce Butt didn't actually have to see action Saturday to take the 126-pound title. Butt had a bye in the first two rounds, and then won by a medical forfeit.
Senior Mitchell Howard, a ranked wrestler for DeWitt at 22-pounds, fell in the championship round to Assumption's Aiden Morgan. Howard finished second to move on to districts.
Sophomore Elston Lidner was pinned in the championship round but he'll head to the district meet with a second place finish.
Freshman Brody Grell will see his first district meet with a second place finish at 120-pounds, falling in the first place match by major decision to Wahlert's Jerren Gille.
Ryan Kramer came away with the wrestleback win to finish second at 138, winning by fall over Maquoketa's Levi Livermore.
Rounding out the qualifiers for the Sabers is Dolan Theisen. Theisen, also a freshman, fell to Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim by a second period pin, taking second at 106-pounds.
The wins gave Central DeWitt the second highest team score of the day, finishing just seven points behind Assumption.
Camanche came in third in the team scoring.
For the Storm, senior Eric Kinkaid came away with the only championship of the day. Kinkaid, ranked No. 2 at 145-pounds in the state, had a battle with No. 3 ranked Michael Macias from Assumption High School. Kinkaid came away with the 14-6 major decision Saturday. The two ranked wrestlers will most likely meet again Saturday, along with No. 1 ranked Cooper Sanders from Vinton-Shellsburg. Only two of the top-three ranked wrestlers will be able to advance to the state meet.
Ethan Benavides will also be wrestling at districts next week. Benavides fell by sudden victory in the title round to Maquoketa's Ivan Martin.
Gavin Sharp beat Northeast's Nate Lorenzen in a second place wrestleback at 285 to advance for the Storm as well.
The Sabers and the Storm will move on to the district meet at Maquoketa High School on Saturday.
Grant Gray of Northeast was the one of the top finishers for the Rebels, taking a third place finish at 195. William Schemers also picked up a third place finish, but fell to DeWitt's Howard in the wrestleback by a 57 second fall. Nate Lorenzen finished third at 285-pounds.
Fulton had two wrestlers move on on their side of the River. Zane Pannell and Xander Walling will wrestle in Princeton Saturday for their chance at Illinois state wrestling.
Pannell finished in second on Saturday at the Class 1A Dixon regional meet, falling in the 170 title match to Lena-Winslow's Griffin Luke by a first period fall.
Walling finished third, pinning Stillman Valley's Braxton Jennings in the second period in the third place match. He'll join Pannell at the sectional meet next Saturday.
The Clinton River Kings will also be going for their own chances at state qualifying on Saturday, traveling to North Scott High School to wrestle.
