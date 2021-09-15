ELDRIDGE - The Clinton River Kings and Queens has a great night n the cross country courses Tuesday, placing third and fourth at the North Scott Lancer Invitational at Scott County Park.
The Queens picked up the third place finish, with the Kings finishing fourth as a team.
"As we closed the first third of the season, we set a few goals for the team, and really worked on chasing down runners ahead of us," head coach Kellen Schneeberger said. "We ran against several of these schools last week in Cedar Rapids and wanted to see if we could get close to or close the gap on the quality Davenport Central teams."
Sophomore Camryn Sattler led the way for the girls. Sattler picked up a sixth place individual finish in 20:03, just eight seconds out of the top five.
"Camryn led the way for us with another top ten finish, but she felt unsatisfied," Schneeberger said. "Some races and courses can be a little tough for a variety of reasons and Camryn was a little hard on herself after, but she battled for the team and her medal made our place possible. She’s got very high expectations for herself, and has a strong drive. She’s working extremely hard and doing everything we are asking of her. She was faster this year than last year at this meet, so we’re moving in the right direction."
Just outside the top 15 was Abby Struble, the next to cross the finish line for the Queens. Struble finished in 22:07.
Next was Madelyn Robinson in 21st with a 22:37, Amara Shepard in 23rd with a 23:27, Hattie Nickles finished in 24:15 and Sofia Tello finished in 24:16.
"The girls had every varsity girl run faster than what we did last year at this time," Schneeberger said. "Hattie is really finding a groove and Sofia battled through a leg and hand injury that caused her some pain and swelled up pretty good. Both of those girls really made it possible for us to get Davenport Central by 4 points.
"Madelyn continues to improve and looks more comfortable every time out. She dropped over two minutes from her time last year and narrowly missed the top 20. She’s still figuring it out and each competition she gets closer to putting it together. It’s coming. Amara really fought hard and dropped just under six minutes from this meet last year. She is similar to Madelyn in that each race you see them feeling more comfortable in various situations and being more competitive."
On the boys side, Conner Sattler paced the Kings with a 7th place finish, dropping thirty-six seconds from his time the year before. He finished the event in 18:00.
"Conner really broke through today," Coach Schneeberger said. "We were so happy for him. He ran an extremely relaxed and attentive race. He’s really found his zone in terms of race strategy and it’s showing on the course. He’s our leader and as he goes, we go, so to see him in this situation after all we’ve worked through was a real treat. He carried that energy into cheering for the JV runners. He’s been a great teammate and it’s great to see him perform like we know he can. He’s definitely going to build off of this."
Luke Jennings, Riley Mercado, Ethan Buer, and Owen Sander-Welzien rounded out the scoring for the Kings. Jennings (18:42) and Mercado (19:03) both made the top 30, with Buer just outside of that.
"Luke and Ethan have been interchangeable at the two spot, and today Luke stepped up," Schneeberger said. "This group works their tails off at practice and Luke dropped an entire minute off his time from last season. Luke is a really gutsy runner and he’s as mentally tough as they come. He’s been working through a leg issue, but is getting better. He’s moving in the right direction. Riley stepped up today with Ethan hurting. These guys are a close group and both Riley and Ethan had some adversity to work through today, but neither made excuses and they stayed in the fight. We’ll get them back on track and be ready for Solon on Monday."
Owen Sander-Welzien crossed at 19:16.
"Owen has been one of our most improved runners this year," Schneeberger said. "He had a good summer and works harder this year than he ever has. He’s improving his intensity at practice and he’s seeing the results. He’s got a high ceiling and the more he pushes himself, the more we all see it. He’s going to be important as we hit the middle third of the year."
Jeremy Galloway was in the top 50 runners as well, and Brian Unke finished out the pack with a 20:38.
"This was Jeremy’s first run at Scott County Park and he did a nice job," Schneeberger said. "He took a little spill at the mile mark that definitely pushed his time back, but he chose to respond to the adversity positively and worked hard. He was disappointed as a competitor, but he’ll get another shot at the course at MAC. Brian stepped up and filled in for Craig Mercado who had a lower leg issue. Brian really took advantage of the situation and dropped nearly four minutes from last year’s time. He’s really done a nice job the last few meets and provides some depth for us. He’s a young guy, so these varsity races really give him some good experience to build off of."
The Kings and Queens are back in action next Thursday, heading to Grace Lutheran Camp in Dewitt.
Clinton middle school runners see success
In middle school action, Carryn Sattler finished second and was joined by Olivia Schneeberger and Aubrey Rivers in the top 21 runners.
"These three young ladies were members of our summer running club and have been doing a nice job this season," Clinton head varsity coach Kellen Schneebeger said. "These three really set the tone for that group and we’re excited to see how they round out their season. They are an athletic group and have a high ceiling. On the boys side, Kolton Lorion placed 18th, with Blayn Robinson and Tanner Buer rounded out the junior Kings top three. Kolton and Tanner were also in our running club and we’ve seen them improve since early June, while Blayn joined and improved this season. It’s rewarding to see their efforts pay off. It’s great to share meets with our MS squad as we get to cheer and spend time with them. It really helps strengthen our 7-12 program.
"Overall, we were really happy with this evening. It gave us a good idea of where we sit with those teams and areas we can work to improve on. The kids are hungry and want to get better and they will. We’ve got a really special group and they want to see each other perform well. Our practices continue to get better. They made a lot of progress in the mental areas we’ve stressed. Things are “good” and they’ll get better."
Rebels place 2nd at Midland
WYOMING - The Northeast boys took a second place finish at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming on Tuesday, seeing a top five finish from Carter Jargo.
Jargo clocked in at 19:06 for a fifth place finish.
Tipton finished in the top four spots on the boys' side.
Next for the Rebels was Daniel Rowland, crossing at 19:41. Kelvin Machande finished in 20:37. Parker Messerich came in at 21:17 and Jacob Tegeler clocked in at 21:23.
Marcus Blount took a sixth place medal home, the top Class 1A finisher in the field. Blount finished in 19:18, and the Irish finished fourth as a team.
Tate Ruden made the top 15 with a 21:16 for the Irish.
On the girls' side, Northeast's Cenady Soenksen finished seventh in a small field, running the race in 22:45. Natalie Krogman finished in 23:14 and Grace Ketelsen came in at 24:25.
Prince of Peace's Madison Schnier finished the race in 27:15, 15th place overall.
