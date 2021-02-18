FILE - New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws in the first inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, in this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo. The average Major League Baseball salary dropped for an unprecedented third straight year, even before the shortened season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The average fell despite Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Christian Yelich all starting long-term contracts guaranteeing $215 million or more. (AP Photo/David Dermer)