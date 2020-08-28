LAST SEASON
The Rebels gained an extra win between the 2018 season and the 2019 season, but they still ended up with a 2-7 record. They suffered through two large losses to start the season and then pulled within a touchdown of Wapello in Week 3.
Week 4 featured their first win as they shut out Alburnett 27-0.
The Rebels kept putting up points and fell to Bellevue by just 2 points near the end of the season before rebounding to down North Cedar and end the 2019 season in the win column.
THIS SEASON
The Northeast Rebels added a win to their season last year and want to see that trend continue as they head into their 2020 campaign.
Ending 2019 with a win keeps them optimistic as they get ready for Friday night.
“Our goal this year is to keep feeding off the energy that we ended the season on last year,” Northeast head coach Mark Lee said. Lee is in his second year as head coach of the program. “We have a few returners on the line and a few skill players that have some varsity minutes, but for the most part we’re all pretty new coming into the varsity side of it.”
The Rebels lost a lot of offensive prowess to graduation. They graduated quarterback Riley Wolfe, who had been starting for two years and threw for over 1,000 yards in 2019.
They also lost two of their leading rushers. Dakota Stevenson finished with 805 yards and Ty Schmidt finished with 262. Even the next highest, 80 yards, were rushed by senior Jacob Mickelson.
Heavy receiving duties were done by Stevenson as well as senior Trey McAleer.
Their second leading receiver and all-area selection Cade Hughes returns for his junior year, though. Hughes caught 28 passes last season for 367 yards. Hughes also led the defense with 56 season tackles, six of them for a loss.
“He was a force for us last year,”Lee said. “Looking at different positions for him other than just a receiver right now. We’re getting that dialed in this week to know where he can best help the team.”
Ethan Snyder pulled down a number of passes last year as well, finishing with over 100 receiving yards. Snyder will also be looking to help the Rebels move some chains.
Losing double-digit seniors is a hard obstacle to overcome for any team. It throws more inexperience onto the field than not.
Especially on the defensive end, where four of the top five tacklers from 2019 are now graduated from Northeast High School.
“We have some kids willing to take over crucial spots where we lost 11 seniors,” Lee said. “It’s just about getting them experience to be comfortable in those positions.”
Cade Hughes returns as the top defensive performer, but there are a number of others waiting on the outside as well. Ethan Snyder had 21.5 last season and Kenny King added 12.5. Ethan Messerich had 16 tackles as well, and Sam Moraetes also had double digits.
Lee says he will be leaning on some lineman with major experience to help some of hte udnerclassmen catch up to the speed and strength of varsity football.
That will be imperative. The Rebels have an unprecedented nine freshman on the varsity roster, along with another nine sophomores for 18 total underclassmen.
“[Our strengths] are yet to be determined,” Lee said. “We have a lot of different ways to utilize the tools we have.”
It leaves a lot of question marks, but a lot of room for surprises.
“I would like to be hopefully hosting a home playoff game. I think that can be very feasible for us and keep building off our momentum,” Lee said. “They’re working their butts off and hopefully we can get there.
“I’m excited for our football season. We have a lot of younger talent out there that will fill some spots. I think they’re going to surprise some people.”
