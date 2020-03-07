Central DeWitt junior Keaton Zeimet, Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid and Clinton’s Hunter Randall have been selected as the Clinton Herald Wrestler of the Year finalists for 2020.
Keaton Zeimet
The 113-pounder from Central DeWitt has already made a name for himself in the Saber wrestling program, and is bound to do even more before he’s done.
Zeimet has qualified for the state tournament for three straight years, placing each time. That’s a first for the Central DeWitt wrestling program.
Head coach Mett Ohnemus always says the same thing about his star grappler.
“Keaton Zeimet lives a championship lifestyle in all he does,” Ohenmus said after the state tournament. “He does things the right way, even when no one is watching.”
Zeimet made it to the semifinals at 113 pounds for the second straight year. There, he met Cole Whitehead, who handed him some of his only losses of the season. Whitehead outscored Zeimet as the clock ticked to zero, sending Zeimet to the consolation brackets. Zeimet won out from there, finishing third in the state.
“Should Keaton make the finals next year, I don’t know who will stop him,” Ohnemus said. “He’s an absolute animal on Saturday mornings.
“Wrestling wise, he has one thing left to achieve: a state championship. I want nothing more for him than to achieve that dream. It’s a privilege to coach him and I can’t wait to take one last ride with him.”
Eric Kinkaid
Camanche sophomore Eric Kinkaid has qualified and placed at the Iowa State Tournament two straight years, and his time ranked this season has proven him to be one of the most formidable foes at 132 pounds in the state.
Kinkaid pinned Sergant Bluff-Luton’s Nate Curry to ensure his seventh place medal late on Saturday.
Kinkaid fell in the 132-pound quarterfinals to the eventual runner-up, and won two immediately after that. He fell out of contention for the third place medal when he lost to Blake Abrahamson (Okoboji-Milford) in a tough 6-4 decision. This is Kinkaid’s second year at the state tournament.
Although just a sophomore, Kinkaid has taken a leadership role on for the Indians. With two successful seasons under his belt, more is sure to come in his upperclassman years.
“I think he’s that magical combination of his temperament, his abilities, his surroundings,” head coach Brent Carstensen said. “It’s all come together to make a special opportunity for him in high school.”
Hunter Randall
Hunter Randall’s success has been slow and steady, culminating in a trip to the podium this season.
“He really worked hard in the off season. He went to camp, wrestled in a couple of tournaments, and that’s shown this year,” Clinton head coach Dustin Caldwell said earlier this season. “He’s had a couple hiccups, but not everyone is going 51-0. He’s just got to peak at the right time, just like last year.”
“He had some discipline issues but it’s helping him grow as a person. He’s come a long way since his freshman year and I’m proud of him for that.”
Randall qualified for state the first time in 2019, and repeated the trip to Des Moines in 2020. This time, the hardware came home with him after he finished fifth overall.
He faced an opponent he’s seen before – Diego Lozano from Fort Madison. Randall jumped to a quick lead and came away with an 8-0 decision.
“Last year didn’t end how I wanted it to,” Randall said after the state tournament was over. Randall was eliminated after two rounds in 2019. “During the offseason I worked on getting better on my feet and on my endurance so I could work my opponents and dictate my matches.”
