Thousands of migrating waterbirds are relishing our Mississippi River wonderland. Diving ducks are eagerly dining on local sushi to get energized for their long trek to the northern nesting grounds.
These front-line flocks of scaup, canvasbacks and redheads are the first migratory waterfowl to arrive in our area. They trawl the waning edge of ice, taking advantage of the slow-moving fish impacted by cold water.
Migrating puddle ducks are arriving in smaller numbers. Puddlers are primarily vegetarian and insectivorous. They prefer warmer water temperatures that support wetland plant growth and insect activity.
Canada geese and white-fronts have also been arriving. Their early morning and late afternoon low-level flights back and forth from the Mississippi River to local agricultural fields are distractions for safe driving if you are a birdwatcher. Snow geese and blue geese are colorful goose arrivals.
Sandhill cranes, red-winged blackbirds and tundra swans echo a musical rattle in the marshes and wetlands. American white pelicans cruise the shoreline. V-clouds of birds that are miles high soar by without stopping over.
Forty percent of all migratory North American waterfowl and shorebirds travel the Mississippi River Flyway that stretches 2,300 miles. This incredible journey by our winged friends takes them thousands of miles from their southern wintering grounds to as far north as Canada. A great place to view many species of waterfowl is from Clinton’s Eagle Point Park with its bluff-top view of lower Pool 13. This area is 3 miles wide, so bring binoculars.
Migrating waterfowl are long-distance travelers and endure many hazards. A relatively new threat in our area is trematodiasis, a parasitic infection. The parasites live within the non-native faucet snail and when eaten by ducks and coots cause intestinal bleeding that results in death.
The first trematodiasis mortality in waterbirds in our area occurred in October 2012 when hundreds of coots and a few blue-winged teal were found dead in lower Pool 13 near Fulton, Illinois. This fatal condition now occurs annually in our area but to a minor extent. In the LaCrosse, Wisconsin area, thousands of waterfowl die annually from trematodiasis. The bad news is that the parasite is expanding its range by infecting other species of native snails, a delicacy of waterfowl.
Our local bald eagle trio is patiently incubating eggs with shift work. During shift change, the relieving adult will land in the nest and nudge the incubator to signify the shift is over. If nudging doesn’t work, more aggressive moves, such as walking on the tail feathers or back of the unrelenting incubator, are conducted. If still no movement, the reliever will snuggle against the incubator and patiently wait for the shift change.
We are truly fortunate to have such an abundance and variety of waterbirds that grace our river community. The spring migration of waterbirds is underway and provides a great opportunity to view many species of our wild feathered friends. Take the time to get out and enjoy the riverfront view.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and a volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
