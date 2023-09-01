DES MOINES — Auditor of State Rob Sand on Friday released an audit report on Clinton County, Iowa.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The County’s revenues totaled $40,378,856 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a 14.4% increase over the prior year. Expenses for County operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 totaled $32,807,708, a 9.6% decrease from the prior year.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Sand reported five findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 94 through 101 of this report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, material amounts of receivables and payables not properly recorded in the County’s financial statements and disbursements exceeding amounts appropriated. Sand provided the County with recommendations to address each of these findings.
All findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The County Board of Supervisors and other County officials have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the County’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at
https://www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/
