CLINTON — A recently released audit report for the Clinton Community School District showed revenues totaling $56,199,063 for the year ending June 30, 2019, a 1.6 percent increase from the prior year.
Expenses for the year ending June 30, 2019 totaled $53,376,953, a 1.7 percent decrease from the prior year. The increase in revenue is due to an increase in unrestricted state grants, the audit said. The decrease in expenses is primarily due to a decrease in instructional expenses.
The audit reported four findings for FY19. A significant deficiency was reported for financial reporting, material noncompliance was reported for deficit fund balance(s) in the Student Activity Fund, and immaterial non compliance was reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the other expenditures function and certified enrollment variances.
Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
