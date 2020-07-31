2020 IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
CLASS 1A
QUARTERS
Kingsley-Pierson, 3, Martensdale-St.Marys 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 3, South Winnesheik, Calmar 1
Neman Catholic 6, Alber, Council Bluffs 5
St. Mary's Remsen 11, Notre Dame, Burlington 1
SEMIFINALS
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9, Kingsley-Pierson 1
Newman Catholic, Mason City 2, St. Mary’s, Remsen 0 (9 inn.)
CLASS 2A
QUARTERS
Van Meter 1, Treynor 0
West Lyon, Inwood 13, Mid-Prairie 3
North Linn 2, Durant 1
Des Moines 2, Dike New Hartford 1
SEMIFINALS
Van Meter 3, West Lyon, Inwood 1
Des Moines Christian 4, North Linn, Troy Mills 2 (8 inn.)
CLASS 3A
QUARTERS
Norwalk 4, Clear Creek-Amana 3
Marion 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Dallas Center Grimes 1, Benton Community 0
Gilbert 4 ,ADM, Adel 0
SEMIFINALS
Gilbert 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Norwalk 10, Marion 0 (6 inn.)
CLASS 4A
QUARTERS
Urbandale 2, Waukee 0
Johnston 11, Cedar Falls 7
Dubuque, Hempstead 7, Iowa City, City High 6
Ankeny 5, Pleasant Valley 4
SEMIFINALS
4:30—#2 Ankeny vs. #3 Dubuque, Hempstead
7:30—#1 Johnston vs. #4 Urbandale
