2020 IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

CLASS 1A

QUARTERS

Kingsley-Pierson, 3, Martensdale-St.Marys 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 3, South Winnesheik, Calmar 1

Neman Catholic 6, Alber, Council Bluffs 5

St. Mary's Remsen 11, Notre Dame, Burlington 1

SEMIFINALS

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9, Kingsley-Pierson 1

Newman Catholic, Mason City 2, St. Mary’s, Remsen 0 (9 inn.)

CLASS 2A

QUARTERS

Van Meter 1, Treynor 0

West Lyon, Inwood 13, Mid-Prairie 3

North Linn 2, Durant 1

Des Moines 2, Dike New Hartford 1

SEMIFINALS

Van Meter 3, West Lyon, Inwood 1

Des Moines Christian 4, North Linn, Troy Mills 2 (8 inn.)

CLASS 3A

QUARTERS

Norwalk 4, Clear Creek-Amana 3

Marion 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Dallas Center Grimes 1, Benton Community 0

Gilbert 4 ,ADM, Adel 0

SEMIFINALS

Gilbert 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Norwalk 10, Marion 0 (6 inn.)

CLASS 4A

QUARTERS

Urbandale 2, Waukee 0

Johnston 11, Cedar Falls 7

Dubuque, Hempstead 7, Iowa City, City High 6

Ankeny 5, Pleasant Valley 4

SEMIFINALS

4:30—#2 Ankeny vs. #3 Dubuque, Hempstead

7:30—#1 Johnston vs. #4 Urbandale

Tags