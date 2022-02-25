WATERLOO – After three days of the Iowa High School State bowling tournament, local teams came away with high places and top performances to end the 2022 bowling season.
Camanche and Clinton sent both their girls and boys teams this year, while the Central DeWitt Sabers sent the girls. All three had a number of individual qualifiers as well.
They were all walking into a new format this season. The team portion went like this: each qualifier rolled 15 Baker games and the total pins seeded the teams 1-8. Then, there was a bracket roll off where the team bowled a best three of five Baker games. The winner moved on to the semifinals and then the finals to determine a winner.
The individuals were similar. Each bowler rolled three games to find the top eight. Those eight were seeded and went to a bracket roll off as well. Individuals threw one game each to determine the winner and move on in the bracket.
The Clinton River Kings and Queens wrapped up state team bowling on Tuesday, coming away with some hardware.
The River Kings placed third after the bracket roll-offs Wrapped up, bringing home the hardware to Clinton.
They qualified with the top score after the first 15 Baker games, bowling a 3188 to take the No. 1 seed.
They continued the momentum, winning the quarterfinal round of the bracket against Bondurant-Farrar 3-0. The Kings bowled a 218, 195, and 235 to win.
They fell 3-0 in the semifinal round to Oskaloosa But rebounded with a final win over North Scott to take third place. The beat the Lancers 3-1, bowling a 224 in the last game to win by nearly 60 pins and seal the finish.
The Queens also bowled well, qualifying for the bracket with the No. 5 seed. Clinton bowled a 2616 through the first 15 Baker games.
They fell in the first round to Western Dubuque 3-1. After falling in the first two games, Clinton rebounded with a 229 in Game 3 to cut the lead. They bowled a 185 in the fourth, but couldn’t match Western Dubuque’s 235 score.
“I am so proud of both teams this year,” Clinton head coach Shaun Hartman said. “It was a new style format and I think they rose to the challenge. We will have much of the same teams back next year and am hopeful that we will be able to advance to State again. I am so glad I was able take both teams to the state competition this year. I was a great way to end my daughter’s [Hannah Hartman] senior year.”
All three individual qualifiers for the Clinton bowling team placed in the top ten on Wednesday afternoon after the Class 2A individual portion of the state bowling tournament wrapped up at Maple Lanes.
Sidney Pawski, a junior, finished in ninth place overall for the River Queens. Pawki bowled a 208, 203 and 172 to finish with a 583 series. Pawski was just eight pins away from the 8-man roll-off.
Both Charlie Pelham and Cooper Kohl made the top eight in the Class 2A individual tournament, heading to the bracket roll-off. Pelham bowled a 672 to be seeded eighth and Kohl bowled a 677 for the six seed heading into the bracket.
Kohl fell in the first round by just two pins. Kohl, last year’s 2A state champion, bowled a 200 in his first roll-off. Brennan Smith of Marion edged him out with a 202. Smith went on to win the title.
Pelham also barely fell in the quarterfinal round. He bowled an impressive 224 game, but was bested by Cody Reselan of Urbandale with a 234. Reseland went on to finish as a runner-up in the bracket and the state.
Both the Camanche girls and boys varsity bowling teams placed at state, the girls finishing third and the boys finishing fourth in the state on Monday afternoon in the Class 1A state bowling tournament.
Both teams had exciting first round roll-offs to move into the final four teams. Even in the losses, they continued to score high.
“We know when we get energetic we gain a lot of momentum,” David Hendricks said. ”None of us could really hit a mark in the first 15, we were all struggling to hit one spot.”
They found a spark and came out, beating St. Alberts with a 235 in Game 5 to seal the deal and move to the semifinals. St. Alberts was the No. 1 seed heading into the bracket bowling.
There, they lost to a Shenandoah team that was on a roll. Shenandoah ended with the state title, bowling a 244 and a 257 in the first two games against Camanche to go up 2-0. The Storm won the third, but the Mustangs finished things out with the 3-1 win.
The girls were seeded second after the 15 Baker games, but they were bowling uptight as well.
Camanche started out with a win in their first matchup, but Wahlert Catholic tied it up. The same happened in in the third and fourth games, forcing a fifth game to decide who would move to the semifinals.
But by then the Storm were in a groove and the energy was audible. The normally quiet and serious group was one of the loudest in the house. They ended the game by hitting four in a row into the tenth frame and beat the Golden Eagles 258-210.
“It was really fun,” senior Michelle Stewart said. ”If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to do good. If you’re not willing to have that energy and have that fun, you’re just going to be stuck in that negative mindset.”
Camanche moved on to take on Louisa-Muscatine. The Storm bowled four games over 200, but they were edged out by the Falcons 3-2. The scores were 246-218, 184, 168, 215-159, 203-202, 216-204.
Camanche rebounded to down Vinton-Shellsburg in the consolation round and take third place. Louisa-Muscatine won the tournament. It was Louisa-Muscatine’s sixth straight state title.
The Central Dewitt girls went into bracket bowling with an eighth seed and went up against the No. 1 seed, Clarinda. DeWitt kept with it, taking the third game by a couple pins, but ultimately fell 3-1.
Camanche sophomore Kennedy Bigwood brought home an individual state title. Bigwood, one of three Camanche girls to qualify, had the highest score after the first three individual games. She bowled a 666, including a 234 and 227 in the last two games.
That moved her to the individual 8-man bracket roll-off. Bigwood beat three straight opponents to take home the title.
Camanche’s Michelle Stewart finished 13th overall after the first three games, missing the roll-off by just a few pins. The senior finished with a 538.
Kaelen Kelly and Kylee Kooi finished 18th and 20 overall, respectively, for the Storm.
Camanche’s Lucas Goble and Keaton Hines finished in the top half of the field. Hines bowled a 595 and Gobles a 587,
