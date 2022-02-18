IOWA
FRIDAY
DES MOINES - The Iowa High School State Wrestling tournament continued on Friday, with athletes making their way towards possible hardware.
Of the three local Iowa qualifiers, just one is still wrestling as of Friday afternoon.
Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid has almost completed his senior year comeback story, advancing to the Class 2A 145-pound title round after two pins on Friday afternoon.
"I'm excited," Kinkaid said at the end of the day. "I'm very exited. This is something I've been working for for a long time so to actually be here is very exciting for me."
Kinkaid, who has medaled all four years, will be wrestling in his first championship match of his high school career. He beat Saydel’s Austin Chally (41-9) by a 12-6 decision to move to the finals.
Kinkaid scored the only two points of the first period with a takedown with 35 seconds left. He led 2-0 heading into the second. Some battling ensued, but Kinkaid stayed ahead with a and escape and reversal. He led 5-3 at the end of four minutes.
Chally chose bottom to start the third. Kinkaid not only held him, but added a two-point nearfall and three-point nearfall to his score.
Another few seconds, another two-point nearfall and a 12-3 lead.
Challey had one more escape and takedown but Kinkaid had garnered the points he needed to move on to the title round.
After breaking his leg in the Class 2A football playoffs last fall, Kinkaid wasn't even sure he was going to have a wrestling season. With less than a month back on the mats, it's making this moment just that much sweeter for the Storm senior.
"Having this possibly taken from me altogether and then now being in the championships, it's something that makes this so much better," Kinkaid said. "It motivated me more."
Kinkaid will take on Vinton Shellsburg’s Cooper Sanders (39-1) to cap off the state meet on Saturday. Sanders’ who was ranked No. 1 heading into last week’s district meet at Maquoketa, was handed his only loss of the season by Kinkaid by fall in the state qualifying meet.
"That match I just wrestled smart," Kinkaid said, reflecting on last week's win over Sanders. "I wrestled like I usually do. I know that if I go out there and just do the normal me, everything is going to be alright."
The finals for all three classes will take place on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. after the grand march at Wells Fargo Arena.
Kinkaid moved to the 145-pound semifinal round Friday morning with a third period pin over Brady Stille (31-12). It was knotted 2-2 going into the last two minutes of the match when Kinkaid got the reversal to take the lead, and finished it out with the pin at 4:53.
Central DeWitt sophomore Royce Butt fell out of medal contention after Friday morning's session at Wells Fargo Arena.
After winning his opening round Thursday at 126-pounds, Butt was pinned by Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follmann (49-10). The quarterfinal was deadlocked through the first period before Follmann pinned Butt halfway through the second.
"An incredible season of fighting back from injury to qualifying for the state tournament," Saber wrestling tweeted out on Friday. "Royce will be back."
That moved Butt to the consolation round. Butt faced Davenport Asusmption's Derrick Bass (21-6). Butt started on top after a scoreless first period, and Bass escaped and then followed through with the takedown and pin at 3:38.
Clinton's Brooke Peters bowed out of his first state appearance after a Class 3A 152-pound battle. Peters worked with Newton's Brennan Amos for three periods before a final takedown did him in. Peters lost by fall at 4:53 in the third period.
Peters stayed alive on Thursday after an initial loss, moving on to the round of 12 on Friday. Peters fell to Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk, pinned early in the match. The River King responded in his second round of the day with a 13-3 Major Decision over Edgar Barreiro of Storm Lake.
Peters hade five takedowns and nearfall over Barreiro, leading the entire round to keep alive in the Class 3A 152-pound bracket and head to the blood round.
“I think he’s a big example for our guys,” Clinton head coach Dustin Caldwell said earlier this week. “This was his goal and he achieved it.“
ILLINOIS
FRIDAY
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Fulton's lone state qualifier stayed alive after the Friday morning session at the Illinois High School state wrestling meet in Champaign.
Zane Pannell then guaranteed himself a top-eight finish.
After falling in the first round, junior Zane Pannell pinned Mateno's Wyatt Young (22-11) to move on in the consolation bracket. He pinned Young fast, finishing the job at 1:04.
Pannell pinned Cumberland's Iysten Syfert (42-8) just 32 seconds into the second period (2:32) in the second round of the consolation bracket to move to the consolation quarters.
Winning out on the consolation side of the bracket could win up to third place.
"Zane has had the opportunity to be down here before with other Steamer qualifiers as well as his brother, Eli [Pannell]," Fulton head coach Christ Grant said. "He is not intimidated by the big stage and the further we go into the tournament, the higher ranked kids keep dropping away. We preach that rankings do not mean anything and he can wrestle with them all.
"Zane has a goal of being better than his beother Eli, in order to do that he has to place higher than sixth this year. That is his motivation right now."
Pannell's first round loss was to a high ranked wrestler in the state, Canton's Joseph Norton. Pannell battled but Norton stalled out with the 9-6 lead to take the decision.
"Zane is determined to get back to that consolation semifinal in hopes of running into him again," Grant said. "Where things will be different!"
Pannell will continue in the Class 1A 170-pound medal race, taking on St. Lauren's Mike Gentile (29-8) in the next round. That will take place in the morning session on Saturday.
