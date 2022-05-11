CURRENT RANKINGS BASED ON SEASON-BEST PERFORMANCES
*All district meets automatically qualify the top two finishers of the event. In Class 4A, the next 12 top finishes will also qualify. In Class 2A and 3A, the next eight qualify. In Class 1A, the next 14 qualify.
*not based off team's lineup of events for Thursday, May 12
GIRLS
SHOT PUT
Lilly Isenhour (POP) - 36-01 (2nd in district, 16th in 1A)
Sarah Moeller (POP) - 37-00 (1st in district, 11th in 1A)
Allison Kenneavy (Camanche) - 36-07 (1st in district, 15th in 2A)
Ali House (Clinton) - 35-11.50 (2nd in district, 21st in 4A)
Jakayla Lee (Clinton) - 34.03 (4th in district, 31st in 4A)
DISCUS
Lilly Isenhour (POP) - 122-02 (1st in district, 6th in 1A)
Sarah Moeller (POP) - 117-06 (2nd in district, 8th in 1A)
Allison Kenneavy (Camanche) - 102-04 (2nd in district, 35th in 2A)
Abby Beal (Camanche) - 95-11 (4th in district)
LONG JUMP
Grace Sanderson (Camanche) - 17-02 (1st in district, 5th in 2A)
Paige Holst (Northeast) - 17.125 (3rd in district, 10th in 2A)
HIGH JUMP
Elizabeth Chambers (Northeast) - 5-05 (1st in district, 5yh in 2A)
Grace Sanderson (Camanche) - 5-00 (3rd in district, 26th in 2A)
Alyssa Fowler (Northeast) - 5-00 (3rd in district, 26th in 2A)
Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt) - 5-05 (1st in district, 4th in 3A)
100
Ella Blinkinsop (Camanche) - 12.93 (1st in district, 17th in 2A)
Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) - 13-01 (2nd in district, 21st in 2A)
Grace Sanderson (Camanche) - 13.09 (3rd in district, 24th in 2A)
Paige Holst (Northeast) - 13.23 (4th in district, 35th in 2A)
Kanijah Angel (Clinton) - 12.84 (3rd in district, 22nd in 4A)
200
Ella Blinkinsop (Camanche - 26.86 (1st in district, 16th in 2A)
Paige Holst (Northeast) - 27.77 (4th in district, 38th in 2A)
400
Jeorgia Neumann (Northeast) - 1:04.06 (4th in district)
100-HURDLES
Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) - 14.28 (1st in district, 1st in 2A)
Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt) - 16.20 (2nd in district, 10th in 3A)
400-HURDLES
Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) - 1:04.39 (1st in district. 1st in 2A)
4x100
Northeast - 51.18 (1st in district, 6th in 2A)
Camanche - 51.91 (2nd in district, 11th in 2A)
Clinton - 51.09 (1st in district, 16th in 1A)
4x200
Northeast - 1:50.21 (1st in district, 11th in 2A)
4x400
Northeast - 4:13.04 (2nd in district, 9th in 2A)
DISTANCE MEDLEY
Clinton - 4:30.61 (3rd in district, 17th in 4A)
SPRINT MEDLEY
Northeast - 1:52.33 (1st in district, 7th in 2A)
BOYS
SHOT PUT
Clayton Meyermann (Northeast) - 48-03.50 (2nd in district, 13th in 2A)
Devan Galant (Clinton) - 47-05.50 (4th in district,
DISCUS
Luke Reuter (EV) - 127.50 (2nd in district)
Ajai Russell (Clinton) - 156-05 (2nd in district, 10th in 4A)
Keegan Krause (Clinton) - 152.00 (3rd in district, 12th in 4A)
LONG JUMP
David Harper (Central DeWitt) - 20-00.50 (4th in district, 36th in 3A)
HIGH JUMP
Tyson Seeser (Camanche) - 6-02 (2nd in district, 14th in 2A)
Adam Dunlap (Camanche) - 5-10 (4th in district, 41st in 2A)
100
Aidan Gruver (EV) - 11.13 (1st in district, 10th in 1A)
Ethan Schultz (Camanche) - 11.57 (4th in district)
Addison Binnie (Clinton) - 11.21 (5th in district, 21st in 4A)
200
Aidan Gruver (EV) - 22.72 (1st in district, 7th in 1A)
Jimmy Weispfenning (Northeast) - 23.01 (1st in district, 24th in 2A)
400
Addison Binnie (Clinton) - 51.40 (5th in district, 22nd in 4A)
Will Ginter (Central DeWitt) - 51.67 (5th in district, 17th in 4A)
Alex Fuller (Central DeWitt - 51.77 (6th in district, 19th in 3A)
3200
Marcus Blount (POP) - 10:40.45 (3rd in district, 31st in 1A)
110-HURDLES
Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt) - 15.69 ( in district, 23rd in 3A)
Matthew Watters (Central DeWitt) 15.79 ( in district, 25th in 3A)
400-HURDLES
Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt) - 56.28 (1st in district, 7th in 3A)
4x100
Northeast - 44.71 (1st in district, 21st in 2A)
Camanche - 44.76 (2nd in district, 23rd in 2A)
Clinton - 44.88) (4th in district, 32nd in 4A)
4x200
Northeast - 1:33.52 (2nd in district, 15th in 2A)
4x400
Central DeWitt - 3:33.34 (5th in district, 23rd in 3A)
4x800
Central DeWitt - 8:29.70 (2nd in district, 11th in 3A)
DISTANCE MEDLEY
Northeast - 3:40.19 (1st in district, 4th in 2A)
SPRINT MEDLEY
Northeast - 1:36.00 (2nd in district, 5th in 2A)
Clinton - 1:37.49 (5th in district, 19th in 4A)
Central DeWitt - 1:37.51 ( 4th in district, 21st in 3A)
SHUTTLE HURDLE
Central DeWitt - 1:02.62 (3rd in district, 11th in 3A)
*this is not an all-inclusive list of possible qualifiers
