CURRENT RANKINGS BASED ON SEASON-BEST PERFORMANCES

*All district meets automatically qualify the top two finishers of the event. In Class 4A, the next 12 top finishes will also qualify. In Class 2A and 3A, the next eight qualify. In Class 1A, the next 14 qualify. 

*not based off team's lineup of events for Thursday, May 12

GIRLS

SHOT PUT

Lilly Isenhour (POP) - 36-01 (2nd in district, 16th in 1A)

Sarah Moeller (POP) - 37-00 (1st in district, 11th in 1A)

Allison Kenneavy (Camanche) - 36-07 (1st in district, 15th in 2A)

Ali House (Clinton) - 35-11.50 (2nd in district, 21st in 4A) 

Jakayla Lee (Clinton) - 34.03 (4th in district, 31st in 4A)

DISCUS

Lilly Isenhour (POP) - 122-02 (1st in district, 6th in 1A) 

Sarah Moeller (POP) - 117-06 (2nd in district, 8th in 1A)

Allison Kenneavy (Camanche) - 102-04 (2nd in district, 35th in 2A)

Abby Beal (Camanche) - 95-11 (4th in district)

LONG JUMP

Grace Sanderson (Camanche) - 17-02 (1st in district, 5th in 2A)

Paige Holst (Northeast) - 17.125 (3rd in district, 10th in 2A)

HIGH JUMP

Elizabeth Chambers (Northeast) - 5-05 (1st in district, 5yh in 2A)

Grace Sanderson (Camanche) - 5-00 (3rd in district, 26th in 2A)

Alyssa Fowler (Northeast) - 5-00 (3rd in district, 26th in 2A)

Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt) - 5-05 (1st in district, 4th in 3A)

100

Ella Blinkinsop (Camanche) - 12.93 (1st in district, 17th in 2A)

Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) - 13-01 (2nd in district, 21st in 2A) 

Grace Sanderson (Camanche) - 13.09 (3rd in district, 24th in 2A)

Paige Holst (Northeast) - 13.23 (4th in district, 35th in 2A)

Kanijah Angel (Clinton) - 12.84 (3rd in district, 22nd in 4A) 

200

Ella Blinkinsop (Camanche - 26.86 (1st in district, 16th in 2A)

Paige Holst (Northeast) - 27.77 (4th in district, 38th in 2A)

400

Jeorgia Neumann (Northeast) - 1:04.06 (4th in district)

100-HURDLES

Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) - 14.28 (1st in district, 1st in 2A)

Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt) - 16.20 (2nd in district, 10th in 3A)

400-HURDLES

Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) - 1:04.39 (1st in district. 1st in 2A)

4x100

Northeast - 51.18 (1st in district, 6th in 2A) 

Camanche - 51.91 (2nd in district,  11th in 2A) 

Clinton - 51.09 (1st in district, 16th in 1A)

4x200

Northeast - 1:50.21 (1st in district, 11th in 2A)

4x400

Northeast - 4:13.04 (2nd in district, 9th in 2A)

DISTANCE MEDLEY

Clinton - 4:30.61 (3rd in district, 17th in 4A)

SPRINT MEDLEY

Northeast - 1:52.33 (1st in district, 7th in 2A)

BOYS

SHOT PUT

Clayton Meyermann (Northeast) - 48-03.50 (2nd in district, 13th in 2A)

Devan Galant (Clinton) - 47-05.50 (4th in district, 

DISCUS

Luke Reuter (EV) - 127.50 (2nd in district)

Ajai Russell (Clinton) - 156-05 (2nd in district, 10th in 4A)

Keegan Krause (Clinton) - 152.00 (3rd in district, 12th in 4A)

LONG JUMP

David Harper (Central DeWitt) - 20-00.50 (4th in district, 36th in 3A)

HIGH JUMP

Tyson Seeser (Camanche) - 6-02 (2nd in district, 14th in 2A)

Adam Dunlap (Camanche) - 5-10 (4th in district, 41st in 2A)

100

Aidan Gruver (EV) - 11.13 (1st in district, 10th in 1A) 

Ethan Schultz (Camanche) - 11.57 (4th in district)

Addison Binnie (Clinton) - 11.21 (5th in district, 21st in 4A) 

200

Aidan Gruver (EV) - 22.72 (1st in district, 7th in 1A)

Jimmy Weispfenning (Northeast) - 23.01 (1st in district, 24th in 2A)

400

Addison Binnie (Clinton) - 51.40 (5th in district, 22nd in 4A) 

Will Ginter (Central DeWitt) - 51.67 (5th in district, 17th in 4A)

Alex Fuller (Central DeWitt - 51.77 (6th in district, 19th in 3A)

3200

Marcus Blount (POP) - 10:40.45 (3rd in district, 31st in 1A)

110-HURDLES

Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt) - 15.69 ( in district, 23rd in 3A)

Matthew Watters (Central DeWitt) 15.79 ( in district, 25th in 3A)

400-HURDLES

Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt) - 56.28 (1st in district, 7th in 3A)

4x100

Northeast - 44.71 (1st in district, 21st in 2A) 

Camanche - 44.76 (2nd in district, 23rd in 2A)

Clinton - 44.88) (4th in district, 32nd in 4A)

4x200

Northeast - 1:33.52 (2nd in district, 15th in 2A)

4x400

Central DeWitt - 3:33.34 (5th in district, 23rd in 3A)

4x800

Central DeWitt  - 8:29.70 (2nd in district, 11th in 3A)

DISTANCE MEDLEY

Northeast - 3:40.19 (1st in district, 4th in 2A)

SPRINT MEDLEY

Northeast - 1:36.00 (2nd in district, 5th in 2A)

Clinton - 1:37.49 (5th in district, 19th in 4A)

Central DeWitt - 1:37.51 ( 4th in district, 21st in 3A)

SHUTTLE HURDLE

Central DeWitt - 1:02.62 (3rd in district, 11th in 3A)

*this is not an all-inclusive list of possible qualifiers

