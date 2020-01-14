IOWA (IGHSAU)

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Montezuma 10-0 1

2 Newell-Fonda 9-0 2

3 Marquette Catholic 10-1 3

4 North Mahaska 7-2 4

5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 10-0 5

6 MMCRU 8-0 6

7 Saint Ansgar 9-1 7

8 East Buchanan 8-2 8

9 Clarksville 7-1 9

10 Burlington Notre Dame 9-0 13

11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11

12 Exira-EHK 9-1 14

13 Central Decatur 7-1 15

14 Council Bluffs St. Albert 7-3 NR

15 Springville 9-1 12

Dropped Out: Sigourney (10)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 10-0 1

2 West Hancock 11-0 2

3 North Linn 9-1 3

4 Osage 7-1 5

5 MFL-Mar-Mac 9-2 6

6 West Branch 9-2 7

7 Van Buren County 9-2 4

8 Western Christian 6-3 10

9 Maquoketa Valley 9-1 8

10 Hudson 10-1 11

11 ASHTW 9-1 12

12 Mediapolis 10-1 13

13 Mount Ayr 7-2 9

14 Emmetsburg 5-2 15

15 IKM-Manning 7-2 NR

Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Bishop Heelan 5-2 4

2 Crestwood 11-1 5

3 Dike-New Hartford 7-1 6

4 North Polk 7-3 1

5 Clear Lake 7-1 2

6 Red Oak 9-1 3

7 Roland-Story 9-1 7

8 Okoboji 11-0 8

9 Des Moines Christian 9-1 10

10 Davenport Assumption 6-2 9

11 West Burlington 9-1 12

12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-0 13

13 Cherokee 8-3 15

14 Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-2 NR

15 West Liberty 9-2 11

Dropped Out: Waukon (14)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 10-0 1

2 Marion 8-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 9-0 3

4 Glenwood 10-0 4

5 Gilbert 9-2 5

6 Ballard 9-1 6

7 Lewis Central 6-3 7

8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 8

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-2 11

10 Central DeWitt 9-1 10

11 Mason City 5-5 9

12 Maquoketa 8-2 12

13 Carroll 7-2 14

14 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR

15 Grinnell 6-3 15

Dropped Out: Knoxville (13)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 8-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 10-0 2

3 Johnston 10-1 3

4 Dowling Catholic 8-2 4

5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-0 5

6 Waukee 8-1 6

7 Waterloo West 9-1 9

8 Cedar Falls 7-3 7

9 Urbandale 8-2 8

10 Ankeny Centennial 6-4 10

11 Ames 6-4 11

12 Davenport North 6-2 12

13 Bettendorf 6-3 14

14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7-2 15

15 Sioux City East 7-2 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13)

ILLINOIS (AP)

Class 4A

School W-L Pts

1. Maine West (4) 7-0 40

2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-1 28

3. Marist 4-0 22

4. Edwardsville 6-0 20

5. Benet 6-0 18

6. Fremd 4-0 16

7. Lincoln Way West 0-2 14

8. Whitney Young 0-0 12

9. Thornwood 4-1 9

10. Geneva 5-0 8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 7. Mother McAuley 6. Hersey 5. Lincoln-Way East 4. Moline 3. Argo 3. Lake Park 2. Normal West 2. Dundee-Crown 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts

1. Morton (4) 5-0 40

2. Kankakee 7-0 29

3. Rich South 7-0 26

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 6-0 23

5. Montini 6-0 18

6. Richwoods 3-3 14

7. Peoria Central 5-1 12

8. Nazareth 4-1 11

9. Burlington Central 5-1 10

10. Glenbard South 2-2 8

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7. Sandwich 4. Rock Island 4. Geneseo 4. Washington 2. Rockford Boylan 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts

1. Chicago Marshall (5) 2-1 50

2. Teutopolis 5-1 41

3. Carterville 6-1 32

4. Lisle 7-0 24

5. Riverdale 4-0 16

6. Harrisburg 7-0 14

7. Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 6-0 13

8. Walther Christian 4-1 12

9. Sullivan 4-1 11

10. Piasa Southwestern 7-0 10

(tie) Rock Falls 6-0 10

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7. Monmouth-Roseville 7. Knoxville 6. Illini West (Carthage) 6. Watseka 5. Fairbury Prairie Central 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Tolono Unity 1. Hamilton County 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts

1. Lanark Eastland (3) 7-0 56

2. Lewistown (3) 7-0 48

3. Amboy 6-0 37

4. Aquin 7-0 29

5. Illini Bluffs 5-1 24

6. Marissa 5-0 23

(tie) Jacksonville Routt 8-0 23

8. Altamont 6-0 21

9. Gardner-South Wilmington 6-0 20

10. Shiloh 4-1 12

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 11. Goreville 10. Hope 4. Concord Triopia 4. Brimfield 4. Stockton 2. Dakota 1. Colfax Ridgeview 1.

