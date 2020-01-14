IOWA (IGHSAU)
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 10-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 9-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 10-1 3
4 North Mahaska 7-2 4
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 10-0 5
6 MMCRU 8-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 9-1 7
8 East Buchanan 8-2 8
9 Clarksville 7-1 9
10 Burlington Notre Dame 9-0 13
11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11
12 Exira-EHK 9-1 14
13 Central Decatur 7-1 15
14 Council Bluffs St. Albert 7-3 NR
15 Springville 9-1 12
Dropped Out: Sigourney (10)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 10-0 1
2 West Hancock 11-0 2
3 North Linn 9-1 3
4 Osage 7-1 5
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 9-2 6
6 West Branch 9-2 7
7 Van Buren County 9-2 4
8 Western Christian 6-3 10
9 Maquoketa Valley 9-1 8
10 Hudson 10-1 11
11 ASHTW 9-1 12
12 Mediapolis 10-1 13
13 Mount Ayr 7-2 9
14 Emmetsburg 5-2 15
15 IKM-Manning 7-2 NR
Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Heelan 5-2 4
2 Crestwood 11-1 5
3 Dike-New Hartford 7-1 6
4 North Polk 7-3 1
5 Clear Lake 7-1 2
6 Red Oak 9-1 3
7 Roland-Story 9-1 7
8 Okoboji 11-0 8
9 Des Moines Christian 9-1 10
10 Davenport Assumption 6-2 9
11 West Burlington 9-1 12
12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-0 13
13 Cherokee 8-3 15
14 Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-2 NR
15 West Liberty 9-2 11
Dropped Out: Waukon (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 10-0 1
2 Marion 8-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 9-0 3
4 Glenwood 10-0 4
5 Gilbert 9-2 5
6 Ballard 9-1 6
7 Lewis Central 6-3 7
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-2 11
10 Central DeWitt 9-1 10
11 Mason City 5-5 9
12 Maquoketa 8-2 12
13 Carroll 7-2 14
14 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
15 Grinnell 6-3 15
Dropped Out: Knoxville (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 8-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 10-0 2
3 Johnston 10-1 3
4 Dowling Catholic 8-2 4
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-0 5
6 Waukee 8-1 6
7 Waterloo West 9-1 9
8 Cedar Falls 7-3 7
9 Urbandale 8-2 8
10 Ankeny Centennial 6-4 10
11 Ames 6-4 11
12 Davenport North 6-2 12
13 Bettendorf 6-3 14
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7-2 15
15 Sioux City East 7-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13)
ILLINOIS (AP)
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Maine West (4) 7-0 40
2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-1 28
3. Marist 4-0 22
4. Edwardsville 6-0 20
5. Benet 6-0 18
6. Fremd 4-0 16
7. Lincoln Way West 0-2 14
8. Whitney Young 0-0 12
9. Thornwood 4-1 9
10. Geneva 5-0 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 7. Mother McAuley 6. Hersey 5. Lincoln-Way East 4. Moline 3. Argo 3. Lake Park 2. Normal West 2. Dundee-Crown 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Morton (4) 5-0 40
2. Kankakee 7-0 29
3. Rich South 7-0 26
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 6-0 23
5. Montini 6-0 18
6. Richwoods 3-3 14
7. Peoria Central 5-1 12
8. Nazareth 4-1 11
9. Burlington Central 5-1 10
10. Glenbard South 2-2 8
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7. Sandwich 4. Rock Island 4. Geneseo 4. Washington 2. Rockford Boylan 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Chicago Marshall (5) 2-1 50
2. Teutopolis 5-1 41
3. Carterville 6-1 32
4. Lisle 7-0 24
5. Riverdale 4-0 16
6. Harrisburg 7-0 14
7. Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 6-0 13
8. Walther Christian 4-1 12
9. Sullivan 4-1 11
10. Piasa Southwestern 7-0 10
(tie) Rock Falls 6-0 10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7. Monmouth-Roseville 7. Knoxville 6. Illini West (Carthage) 6. Watseka 5. Fairbury Prairie Central 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Tolono Unity 1. Hamilton County 1. Eureka 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Lanark Eastland (3) 7-0 56
2. Lewistown (3) 7-0 48
3. Amboy 6-0 37
4. Aquin 7-0 29
5. Illini Bluffs 5-1 24
6. Marissa 5-0 23
(tie) Jacksonville Routt 8-0 23
8. Altamont 6-0 21
9. Gardner-South Wilmington 6-0 20
10. Shiloh 4-1 12
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 11. Goreville 10. Hope 4. Concord Triopia 4. Brimfield 4. Stockton 2. Dakota 1. Colfax Ridgeview 1.
