IOWA
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (9) 7-0 106 1
2. Waterloo, West 7-1 73 4
3. Iowa City, West 6-1 69 8
4. Cedar Falls (1) 6-1 68 6
5. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 56 5
6. Dubuque, Hempst. 7-1 53 2
7. Sioux City, East 7-1 47 3
8. Dowling Cathol. (1) 8-1 42 7
9. N. Scott, Eldridge 9-1 37 NR
10. Dubuque, Senior 5-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 20. Ankeny 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2. Indianola 1.
Class 3A Record Pts Prv
1. Carroll (10) 6-0 109 2
2. Mount Vernon (1) 8-0 94 4
3. Algona 8-0 82 5
4. Winterset 6-1 63 6
5. Dallas C.-Grimes 7-1 52 3
6. Assumption, Dav. 7-2 46 1
7. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-1 44 9
8. Norwalk 5-2 41 7
9. Harlan 7-1 33 8
10. Marion 7-1 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Pella 6. Knoxville 5. Central Clinton, De Witt 5. Glenwood 5. Keokuk 2. Clear Lake 1.
Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. W. Sioux(4) 11-0 100 1
2. Camanche (4) 7-0 90 4
3. Treynor (1) 9-1 82 2
4. N Linn, Troy(1) 8-0 81 3
5. Beckman Cath 8-1 54 5
6. Dike-New Hart. (1) 9-0 53 6
7. Regina, Iowa City 7-1 37 7
8. Boyden-Hull 8-1 30 10
9. Van Meter 7-0 27 8
10. Mount Ayr 7-1 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 14. Osage 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 3. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 1. Albia 1.
Class 1A Record Pts Prv
1. Montezuma (6) 7-0 103 2
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 9-1 85 1
3. Easton Valley (1) 9-0 84 3
4. Bishop Garrig. (2) 10-1 71 5
5. WACO, Wayland(2) 10-0 70 6
6. W Fork, Sheffield 10-1 56 4
7. Lake Mills 9-1 36 8
8. Siouxland Com. 10-0 29 7
9. Gladbrook-Rein. 8-0 20 10
10. S O’Brien, Paul. 8-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: West Bend-Mallard 7. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. Keota 6. New London 5. Moulton-Udell 3. Glidden-Ralston 2. CAM, Anita 2.
ILLINOISClass 4ASchool W-L Pts
1. Chicago H (6) 5-0 60 2. Whitney Young 1-1 53 3. Simeon 1-0 45 4. Stevenson 4-0 34 5. Collinsville 4-0 29 6. Evanston Township 4-0 22 (tie) Marian Catholic 3-1 22
8. Curie 1-0 21 9. Lincoln Park 3-1 13 10. Homewood-Floss 3-1 10
Others receiving votes: Rockford East 7. Harvey Thornton 6. O’Fallon 5. Bolingbrook 4. Mundelein 3. Normal Community 2.
Class 3ASchool W-L Pts 1. Morgan Park (4) 2-1 67 2. Bogan (3) 6-0 64 3. Niles Notre Dame 5-0 47 4. East St. Louis 1-1 40 5. Peoria Manual 3-1 31 6. Hillcrest 2-2 24 7. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3-0 22 8. Rock Island 3-1 17 9. DePaul College Prep 4-1 16 10. Kankakee 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 13. Peoria Notre Dame 11. Fenwick 10. Geneseo 6. Carbondale 5. St. Rita 3. Springfield Southeast 3. Danville 2. Oak Forest 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts 1. Orr (4) 1-0 48 2. Pinckneyville (1) 2-0 46 3. Nashville 2-0 41 4. Corliss 1-0 25 (tie) Dunbar 4-0 25 6. Teutopolis 3-1 23 7. Breese Mater Dei 3-1 22 8. Normal University(1) 2-2 14
(tie) Marshall 5-0 14 10. Sterling Newman 5-0 12
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 7. Hall 6. Rock Falls 6. Winnebago 5. Fairfield 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 3. Piasa Southwestern 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Oregon 2. Anna-Jonesboro 1.
Class 1ASchool W-L Pts 1. Moweaqua C. M(6) 0-0 66 2. Effingham St. Anthony 5-0 46 3. Winchester-W.Cent. 4-0 27
(tie) Quest Academy 4-0 27 5. Elmwood 5-0 26 6. Yorkville Christian 3-0 23 7. Okawville (1) 1-0 21 8. Casey-Westfield 3-1 20 9. Kewanee (Weth) 3-2 18 10. Payson Seymour 5-0 16
Others receiving votes: Woodlawn 14. Goreville 14. Madison 9. Brimfield 7. Lanark Eastland 7. East Dubuque 7. Leo 6. Aurora Christian 5. Cissna Park 5. Champaign St. Thomas More 4. St. Anne 4. Nokomis 4. Annawan 3. Lena-Winslow 2. Providence-St. Mel 2. Athens 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.
