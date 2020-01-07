IOWA
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 8-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 7-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 8-1 3
4 North Mahaska 6-2 4
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 8-0 7
6 MMCRU 7-0 9
7 Saint Ansgar 6-1 10
8 East Buchanan 6-2 8
9 Clarksville 6-1 5
10 Sigourney 6-2 7
11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11
12 Springville 7-0 12
13 Burlington Notre Dame 6-0 13
14 Exira-EHK 7-1 14
15 Central Decatur 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 8-0 1
2 West Hancock 8-0 2
3 North Linn 6-1 3
4 Van Buren County 9-1 4
5 Osage 4-1 5
6 MFL-Mar-Mac 8-2 6
7 West Branch 7-2 7
8 Maquoketa Valley 8-0 8
9 Mount Ayr 5-1 9
10 Western Christian 5-2 14
11 Hudson 8-1 11
12 AHSTW 8-1 12
13 Mediapolis 7-1 13
14 Logan-Magnolia 7-1 10
15 Emmetsburg 5-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 6-2 1
2 Clear Lake 7-0 2
3 Red Oak 8-0 3
4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 4-2 4
5 Crestwood 9-1 5
6 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 6
7 Roland-Story 7-1 7
8 Okoboji 9-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9
10 Des Moines Christian 8-1 11
11 West Liberty 7-0 12
12 West Burlington 6-1 14
13 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7-0 15
14 Waukon 6-3 NR
15 Cherokee 6-3 10
Dropped Out: West Marshall (13)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 8-0 1
2 Marion 6-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 6-0 3
4 Glenwood 9-0 4
5 Gilbert 8-2 5
6 Ballard 6-1 6
7 Lewis Central 4-2 9
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3 7
9 Mason City 5-3 8
10 Central DeWitt 8-0 10
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2 11
12 Maquoketa 6-2 12
13 Knoxville 7-0 14
14 Carroll 6-2 NR
15 Grinnell 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (13), Clear Creek-Amana (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 6-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 8-0 2
3 Johnston 7-1 4
4 Dowling Catholic 6-2 3
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 5
6 Waukee 6-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 6-2 7
8 Urbandale 7-1 9
9 Waterloo West 7-1 10
10 Ankeny Centennial 4-3 13
11 Ames 5-3 8
12 Davenport North 5-2 14
13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3 NR
14 Bettendorf 5-3 NR
15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (11), West Des Moines Valley (12), Dubuque Senior (15)
ILLINOIS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (2) 15-2 89 5
2. Maine West (3) 16-1 86 1
3. Edwardsville 13-1 65 4
4. Evanston Township (4) 14-2 58 NR
5. H’wood-Flossmoor (1) 14-3 51 2
6. Lincoln Way West 15-2 49 7
7. Marist 15-3 46 3
8. Lake Forest 13-3 32 NR
9. Fremd 12-4 22 6
10. Whitney Young 11-2 19 8
Others receiving votes: Geneva 7. O’Fallon 7. Thornwood 5. Dundee-Crown 5. Bolingbrook 4. Lincoln-Way East 2. Libertyville 1. Hersey 1. Carmel 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (11) 16-0 110 1 2. Montini 17-3 91 5 3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 15-2 63 4 4. Rich South 17-1 47 3 5. Richwoods 14-5 40 6 (tie) Simeon 15-1 40 NR 7. Peoria Central 13-3 38 7 8. Fenwick 17-2 35 NR 9. Geneseo 13-2 33 NR 10. Kankakee 17-4 32 2
Others receiving votes: Kenwood 31. Burlington Central 15. Grayslake Central 10. Mattoon 8. Washington 4. Nazareth 4. Glenbard South 2. Dixon 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (4) 19-0 89 NR 2. Carterville (2) 16-1 68 3 3. Knoxville 20-1 59 NR 4. Chicago Marshall (3) 8-6 58 2 5. Quincy Notre Dame (2) 11-0 55 NR 6. Harrisburg 18-2 51 6 7. Riverdale 12-2 49 5 8. Teutopolis 13-4 39 1 9. Carlinville 16-1 23 NR 10. Rock Falls 15-5 21 T10
Others receiving votes: Lisle 17. Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 15. Normal University 12. Petersburg PORTA 9. Stanford Olympia 7. Illini West (Carthage) 6. Fairbury Prairie Central 6. Tolono Unity 4. Villa Grove 3. Sullivan 3. Walther Christian 3. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Greenville 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (7) 17-0 122 2 2. Lanark Eastland (5) 17-1 117 1 3. Amboy (1) 15-0 93 3 4. Brimfield 16-1 73 NR 5. Aquin 12-3 51 4 6. Jacksonville Routt 17-1 49 T6 7. Gardner-S. Wilmington 16-0 47 9 8. Altamont 15-3 32 8 9. Colfax Ridgeview 17-1 30 NR 10. Princeville 15-3 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 22. Father McGivney Catholic 16. Illini Bluffs 13. Hope Academy 9. Marissa 6. Shiloh 5. Hope 4. Newark 1. Stockton 1.
