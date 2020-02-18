IOWA

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1

2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2

3 North Mahaska 15-2 3

4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 18-1 4

5 Montezuma 17-1 5

6 MMCRU 18-0 6

7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7

8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8

9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13

10 Springville 16-3 15

11 Burlington Notre Dame 16-3 9

12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10

13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR

14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR

15 Central Elkader 17-3 14

Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), Council Bluffs St. Albert (12)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 18-0 1

2 West Hancock 21-0 2

3 North Linn 17-1 3

4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5

5 Osage 16-2 4

6 West Branch 16-3 9

7 Mediapolis 18-1 10

8 Western Christian 12-7 7

9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12

10 Van Buren 18-3 6

11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14

12 AHST 16-2 8

13 Panorama 15-2 13

14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15

15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR

Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1

2 Bishop Heelan 14-3 3

3 Roland-Story 15-2 5

4 Clear Lake 16-2 4

5 Crestwood 15-3 2

6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7

7 Red Oak 15-3 8

8 North Polk 13-5 6

9 Okoboji 18-1 9

10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12

11 West Liberty 16-3 11

12 Monticello 14-4 15

13 Cherokee 14-5 NR

14 West Marshall 15-2 13

15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR

Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 17-0 1

2 Marion 17-0 2

3 Glenwood 18-0 4

4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3

5 Ballard 16-1 5

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9

7 Lewis Central 12-5 7

8 Gilbert 15-3 8

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6

10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10

11 Grinnell 13-3 11

12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13

13 Mason City 9-9 12

14 Keokuk 14-3 15

15 Knoxville 17-1 NR

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 16-0 1

2 Dowling Catholic 16-3 2

3 Johnston 16-2 4

4 Waukee 15-2 5

5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6

6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3

7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7

8 Waterloo West 14-4 8

9 Urbandale 13-5 9

10 Davenport North 13-2 10

11 West Des Moines Valley 11-7 11

12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13

13 Ames 9-9 12

14 Council Bluffs Lincoln 14-4 14

15 Sioux City East 13-5 15

Dropped Out: None

ILLINOIS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Benet (3) 26-2 48 1 2. Edwardsville (2) 23-1 47 2 3. Maine West 25-3 40 3 4. Lincoln Way West 24-3 34 4 5. Libertyville 23-4 29 8 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 21-4 19 9 7. Evanston Township 21-5 16 5 8. Marist 25-2 11 6 9. O’Fallon 24-4 9 NR 10. Whitney Young 20-7 8 7

Others receiving votes: Hersey 5. Joliet West 4. Downers North 3. Bolingbrook 1. Fremd 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morton (5) 29-0 50 1 2. Montini 26-4 45 2 3. Bethalto Civic 26-4 36 4 4. Simeon 26-2 32 3 5. Peoria Central 23-3 31 5 6. Richwoods 25-6 24 6 7. Kankakee 26-4 17 7 8. Geneseo 23-5 12 8 9. Kenwood 24-5 10 9 10. Decatur MacArthur 25-3 6 T10

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 2. Riverside-Brookfield 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Paris (5) 29-0 50 1 2. Carterville 26-2 44 2 3. Quincy Notre Dame 21-3 36 6 4. Riverdale 23-3 26 5 5. Chicago Marshall 16-10 25 4 6. Knoxville 27-4 17 3 6. Pleasant Plains 20-3 17 7 8. Harrisburg 27-4 11 9 9. Rock Falls 25-6 8 NR (tie) Stillman Valley 21-8 8 NR (tie) Illini West (Carthage) 24-4 8 10 (tie) Carlinville 26-3 8 8

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5. Lisle 4. Hamilton County 3. Teutopolis 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Nashville 1. Normal University 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lewistown (3) 27-1 57 1 2. Amboy (3) 26-1 49 2 3. Jacksonville Routt 26-2 45 4 4. Lanark Eastland 27-3 41 3 5. Princeville 28-3 29 5 6. Aurora Christian 25-4 23 9 7. Hope Academy 20-4 21 8 8. Shiloh 24-5 18 NR 9. Brimfield 23-5 14 7 10. Aquin 23-7 12 6

Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Colfax Ridgeview 6. Stockton 2. Galena 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

Tags