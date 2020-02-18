IOWA
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1
2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2
3 North Mahaska 15-2 3
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 18-1 4
5 Montezuma 17-1 5
6 MMCRU 18-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8
9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13
10 Springville 16-3 15
11 Burlington Notre Dame 16-3 9
12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10
13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR
14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR
15 Central Elkader 17-3 14
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), Council Bluffs St. Albert (12)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 18-0 1
2 West Hancock 21-0 2
3 North Linn 17-1 3
4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5
5 Osage 16-2 4
6 West Branch 16-3 9
7 Mediapolis 18-1 10
8 Western Christian 12-7 7
9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12
10 Van Buren 18-3 6
11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14
12 AHST 16-2 8
13 Panorama 15-2 13
14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15
15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR
Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 14-3 3
3 Roland-Story 15-2 5
4 Clear Lake 16-2 4
5 Crestwood 15-3 2
6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7
7 Red Oak 15-3 8
8 North Polk 13-5 6
9 Okoboji 18-1 9
10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12
11 West Liberty 16-3 11
12 Monticello 14-4 15
13 Cherokee 14-5 NR
14 West Marshall 15-2 13
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR
Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 17-0 1
2 Marion 17-0 2
3 Glenwood 18-0 4
4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3
5 Ballard 16-1 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9
7 Lewis Central 12-5 7
8 Gilbert 15-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6
10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10
11 Grinnell 13-3 11
12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13
13 Mason City 9-9 12
14 Keokuk 14-3 15
15 Knoxville 17-1 NR
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 16-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 16-3 2
3 Johnston 16-2 4
4 Waukee 15-2 5
5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6
6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3
7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7
8 Waterloo West 14-4 8
9 Urbandale 13-5 9
10 Davenport North 13-2 10
11 West Des Moines Valley 11-7 11
12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13
13 Ames 9-9 12
14 Council Bluffs Lincoln 14-4 14
15 Sioux City East 13-5 15
Dropped Out: None
ILLINOIS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Benet (3) 26-2 48 1 2. Edwardsville (2) 23-1 47 2 3. Maine West 25-3 40 3 4. Lincoln Way West 24-3 34 4 5. Libertyville 23-4 29 8 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 21-4 19 9 7. Evanston Township 21-5 16 5 8. Marist 25-2 11 6 9. O’Fallon 24-4 9 NR 10. Whitney Young 20-7 8 7
Others receiving votes: Hersey 5. Joliet West 4. Downers North 3. Bolingbrook 1. Fremd 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morton (5) 29-0 50 1 2. Montini 26-4 45 2 3. Bethalto Civic 26-4 36 4 4. Simeon 26-2 32 3 5. Peoria Central 23-3 31 5 6. Richwoods 25-6 24 6 7. Kankakee 26-4 17 7 8. Geneseo 23-5 12 8 9. Kenwood 24-5 10 9 10. Decatur MacArthur 25-3 6 T10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 2. Riverside-Brookfield 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Paris (5) 29-0 50 1 2. Carterville 26-2 44 2 3. Quincy Notre Dame 21-3 36 6 4. Riverdale 23-3 26 5 5. Chicago Marshall 16-10 25 4 6. Knoxville 27-4 17 3 6. Pleasant Plains 20-3 17 7 8. Harrisburg 27-4 11 9 9. Rock Falls 25-6 8 NR (tie) Stillman Valley 21-8 8 NR (tie) Illini West (Carthage) 24-4 8 10 (tie) Carlinville 26-3 8 8
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5. Lisle 4. Hamilton County 3. Teutopolis 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Nashville 1. Normal University 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lewistown (3) 27-1 57 1 2. Amboy (3) 26-1 49 2 3. Jacksonville Routt 26-2 45 4 4. Lanark Eastland 27-3 41 3 5. Princeville 28-3 29 5 6. Aurora Christian 25-4 23 9 7. Hope Academy 20-4 21 8 8. Shiloh 24-5 18 NR 9. Brimfield 23-5 14 7 10. Aquin 23-7 12 6
Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Colfax Ridgeview 6. Stockton 2. Galena 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.