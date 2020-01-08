IOWA
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (7) 6-0 104 1
2. Dubuque, Hempstead 7-0 92 3
3. Sioux City, East (2) 7-0 71 4
4. Waterloo, West (1) 6-1 67 5
5. Ankeny Centennial (1) 7-1 52 2
6. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 48 7
7. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. 6-1 47 9
8. Iowa City, West 5-1 42 8
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6-1 38 6
10. Council Bluffs, Lincoln 5-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 24. Dubuque, Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Assumption, D’port (8) 7-0 114 1
2. Carroll (3) 5-0 100 2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 7-0 90 3
4. Mount Vernon 7-0 81 4
5. Algona 6-0 66 7
6. Winterset 5-1 53 5
7. Norwalk 4-2 36 8
8. Harlan 6-1 30 6
9. MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 25 NR
10. Central Clinton, De Witt 6-1 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.<
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden (1) 8-0 96 6
2. Treynor (4) 7-1 87 2
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 7-0 86 3
4. Camanche (4) 6-0 82 T4
5. Beckman Cath., Dyersville 7-1 64 1
6. Dike-New Hartford 7-0 46 9
7. Regina, Iowa City 6-1 35 T4
8. Van Meter 5-0 23 10
9. East Sac County 6-1 22 NR
10. Boyden-Hull 6-1 19 8
Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian, Hull 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center, Neola 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen (5) 7-0 109 1
2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 89 2
3. Easton Valley 8-0 80 4
4. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 8-0 78 5
5. Bish. Garrigan, Algona (3) 8-1 76 3
6. WACO, Wayland (2) 9-0 55 6
7. Siouxland Comm. Christian 8-0 30 NR
8. Lake Mills 6-1 24 9
9. CAM, Anita 7-0 18 NR
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 16 10
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O’Brien, Paullina 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian Academy 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.
ILLINOIS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Curie (9) 13-1 108 8
2. Evanston Township 13-0 102 T6
3. Collinsville (3) 14-0 85 5
4. Harvey Thornton 14-0 73 NR
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 11-1 64 10
6. Bloom Township 14-4 60 1
7. Whitney Young 7-6 37 2
8. Mundelein 13-1 27 NR
9. Joliet West 13-2 15 NR
10. Loyola 14-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Park 12. Glenbrook South 10. Maine West 8. Lake Forest 7. Waubonsie Valley 7. Simeon 6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6. Marist 5. Bolingbrook 5. Lincoln Way East 4. Stevenson 2. Fremd 2. Hersey 1. Niles North 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Bogan (5) 14-1 120 2
2. Niles Notre Dame (8) 15-2 119 3
3. Morgan Park 7-5 92 1
4. DePaul College Prep 12-2 61 9
5. Kankakee 11-1 47 NR
6. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 46 NR
7. Lincoln 12-1 41 NR
(tie) Rock Island 13-2 41 8
9. East St. Louis 8-4 33 4
10. Fenwick 12-2 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Centralia 28. Lisle (Benet Academy) 18. Oak Forest 9. Geneseo 8. Hinsdale South 7. Marion 6. Hillcrest 5. Danville 3. Chatham Glenwood 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Pinckneyville (6) 14-1 105 2
2. Orr (5) 8-5 92 1
3. Breese Mater Dei 14-3 76 8
4. Corliss 8-3 58 T4
5. Marshall 14-1 36 T8
6. Crane 12-2 33 NR
7. Sterling Newman 15-2 29 NR
8. Teutopolis 10-3 27 7
9. Normal University 9-5 26 T8
10. Nashville 13-3 24 3
Others receiving votes: Massac County 24. Tuscola 15. Dunbar 15. Bismarck-Henning 10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 10. Rockridge 10. Fairfield 6. Marengo 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Winchester (3) 13-0 94 3
2. Roanoke-Benson (2) 14-0 91 NR 3. Central A&M (4) 9-2 87 1
4. Goreville (3) 14-0 78 NR
5. Indian Creek 13-0 72 NR
6. Payson Seymour 13-0 50 10
7. Effingham St. Anthony 12-2 34 2
8. Quest Academy 13-3 33 T3
9. East Dubuque 9-2 32 NR
10. Aurora Christian 9-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Princeville 9. Leo 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Woodland 7. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 7. Calhoun 6. St. Anne 4. Cissna Park 3. LeRoy 2. Elmwood 1.
