IOWA

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Iowa City, West (9)9-11243
2. Cedar Falls (2)9-11084
3. Waukee (1)10-1961
4. Ankeny Centennial (1)13-1916
5. Dubuque, Senior10-1808
6. North Scott, Eldridge12-1697
7. Waterloo, West9-2492
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln13-137NR
9. Dubuque, Hempstead10-3215
(tie) Ankeny11-2219

Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 9. Davenport, Central 4. Lewis Central 3. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Indianola 1. Sioux City, East 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Norwalk (7)11-21161
2. Marion (2)12-11152
3. Assumption, Davenport (3)10-21003
4. Carroll9-1924
5. Pella (1)11-2805
6. Mount Vernon11-2617
7. MOC-Floyd Valley12-2458
8. Glenwood11-3369
9. Winterset9-3286
10. Clear Lake11-219NR

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 14. Keokuk 8. Ballard 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden(11)15-01271
2. Treynor14-11043
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)13-0974
4. Camanche11-1942
5. Van Meter14-0807
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville12-2746
7. Boyden-Hull12-2445
8. West Branch12-126T9
9. Western Christian, Hull11-3248
10. Aplington-Parkersburg10-115NR

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Albia 6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 5. Monticello 3. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (9)14-01231
2. WACO, Wayland(2)15-01063
3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)15-1945
4. Lake Mills14-1796
5. Montezuma11-1744
6. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)12-2542
7. St. Mary's, Remsen11-2437
8. Martensdale-St. Marys13-14210
9. South O'Brien, Paullina11-3358
10. Mount Ayr12-1149

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13. Lamoni 8. Newell-Fonda 6. East Mills 5. New London 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Keota 3. Springville 2. Stanton 2. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Highland, Riverside 1. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 1.

ILLINOIS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Curie(3)19-1751
2. Collinsville (4)21-0742
3. Harvey Thornton (1)21-0663
4. Evanston Township20-2574
5. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)19-5375
6. Homewood-Flossmoor17-2356
7. Lincoln Park19-3278
(tie) Whitney Young13-7277
9. Loyola20-21610
10. Joliet West19-3149

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5. Bolingbrook 2. Cary-Grove 2. Stevenson 1. O'Fallon 1. York 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (8)21-31051
2. Bogan (3)19-21012
3. DePaul College Prep18-2863
4. Peoria Notre Dame18-1775
5. Kankakee16-3516
6. Morgan Park14-8444
7. Oak Forest18-1388
8. Galesburg21-3309
9. Lincoln19-22910
10. Rock Island14-6157

Others receiving votes: Morton 7. Hinsdale South 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 5. Centralia 2. Lisle (Benet Academy) 2. Geneseo 1. Carbondale 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Orr (9)13-6108T1
2. Pinckneyville (2)21-294T1
3. Nashville20-4907
4. Breese Mater Dei17-5504
5. Corliss12-8443
6. Normal University15-6405
7. Rockridge17-43310
8. Tuscola16-1328
9. Sterling Newman21-3266
10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian16-316NR

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Plains 15. Crane 12. Bismarck-Henning 11. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 6. Tremont 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Kewanee 5. Murphysboro 5. Riverton 3. Dunbar 2. Fairfield 1. Pana 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winchester-West Central(9)21-0991
2. Indian Creek (1)20-0685
3. Moweaqua Central A&M16-2672
4. Roanoke-Benson20-1613
5. Goreville21-1544
6. East Dubuque19-2536
7. Payson Seymour19-1358
8. Effingham St. Anthony17-3309
9. Quest Academy15-4237
10. Kewanee (Wethersfield)14-516NR

Others receiving votes: Calhoun 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Athens 5. Leo 5. New Berlin 4. Aurora Christian 4. Elmwood 1.

