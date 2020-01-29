IOWA
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Iowa City, West (9)
|9-1
|124
|3
|2. Cedar Falls (2)
|9-1
|108
|4
|3. Waukee (1)
|10-1
|96
|1
|4. Ankeny Centennial (1)
|13-1
|91
|6
|5. Dubuque, Senior
|10-1
|80
|8
|6. North Scott, Eldridge
|12-1
|69
|7
|7. Waterloo, West
|9-2
|49
|2
|8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|13-1
|37
|NR
|9. Dubuque, Hempstead
|10-3
|21
|5
|(tie) Ankeny
|11-2
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 9. Davenport, Central 4. Lewis Central 3. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Indianola 1. Sioux City, East 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Norwalk (7)
|11-2
|116
|1
|2. Marion (2)
|12-1
|115
|2
|3. Assumption, Davenport (3)
|10-2
|100
|3
|4. Carroll
|9-1
|92
|4
|5. Pella (1)
|11-2
|80
|5
|6. Mount Vernon
|11-2
|61
|7
|7. MOC-Floyd Valley
|12-2
|45
|8
|8. Glenwood
|11-3
|36
|9
|9. Winterset
|9-3
|28
|6
|10. Clear Lake
|11-2
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 14. Keokuk 8. Ballard 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Sioux, Hawarden
|(11)
|15-0
|127
|1
|2. Treynor
|14-1
|104
|3
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)
|13-0
|97
|4
|4. Camanche
|11-1
|94
|2
|5. Van Meter
|14-0
|80
|7
|6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|12-2
|74
|6
|7. Boyden-Hull
|12-2
|44
|5
|8. West Branch
|12-1
|26
|T9
|9. Western Christian, Hull
|11-3
|24
|8
|10. Aplington-Parkersburg
|10-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Albia 6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 5. Monticello 3. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (9)
|14-0
|123
|1
|2. WACO, Wayland
|(2)
|15-0
|106
|3
|3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|15-1
|94
|5
|4. Lake Mills
|14-1
|79
|6
|5. Montezuma
|11-1
|74
|4
|6. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)
|12-2
|54
|2
|7. St. Mary's, Remsen
|11-2
|43
|7
|8. Martensdale-St. Marys
|13-1
|42
|10
|9. South O'Brien, Paullina
|11-3
|35
|8
|10. Mount Ayr
|12-1
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13. Lamoni 8. Newell-Fonda 6. East Mills 5. New London 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Keota 3. Springville 2. Stanton 2. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Highland, Riverside 1. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 1.
ILLINOIS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie
|(3)
|19-1
|75
|1
|2. Collinsville (4)
|21-0
|74
|2
|3. Harvey Thornton (1)
|21-0
|66
|3
|4. Evanston Township
|20-2
|57
|4
|5. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|19-5
|37
|5
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor
|17-2
|35
|6
|7. Lincoln Park
|19-3
|27
|8
|(tie) Whitney Young
|13-7
|27
|7
|9. Loyola
|20-2
|16
|10
|10. Joliet West
|19-3
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5. Bolingbrook 2. Cary-Grove 2. Stevenson 1. O'Fallon 1. York 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (8)
|21-3
|105
|1
|2. Bogan (3)
|19-2
|101
|2
|3. DePaul College Prep
|18-2
|86
|3
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|18-1
|77
|5
|5. Kankakee
|16-3
|51
|6
|6. Morgan Park
|14-8
|44
|4
|7. Oak Forest
|18-1
|38
|8
|8. Galesburg
|21-3
|30
|9
|9. Lincoln
|19-2
|29
|10
|10. Rock Island
|14-6
|15
|7
Others receiving votes: Morton 7. Hinsdale South 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 5. Centralia 2. Lisle (Benet Academy) 2. Geneseo 1. Carbondale 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orr (9)
|13-6
|108
|T1
|2. Pinckneyville (2)
|21-2
|94
|T1
|3. Nashville
|20-4
|90
|7
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|17-5
|50
|4
|5. Corliss
|12-8
|44
|3
|6. Normal University
|15-6
|40
|5
|7. Rockridge
|17-4
|33
|10
|8. Tuscola
|16-1
|32
|8
|9. Sterling Newman
|21-3
|26
|6
|10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|16-3
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Plains 15. Crane 12. Bismarck-Henning 11. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 6. Tremont 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Kewanee 5. Murphysboro 5. Riverton 3. Dunbar 2. Fairfield 1. Pana 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winchester-West Central
|(9)
|21-0
|99
|1
|2. Indian Creek (1)
|20-0
|68
|5
|3. Moweaqua Central A&M
|16-2
|67
|2
|4. Roanoke-Benson
|20-1
|61
|3
|5. Goreville
|21-1
|54
|4
|6. East Dubuque
|19-2
|53
|6
|7. Payson Seymour
|19-1
|35
|8
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|17-3
|30
|9
|9. Quest Academy
|15-4
|23
|7
|10. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|14-5
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Calhoun 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Athens 5. Leo 5. New Berlin 4. Aurora Christian 4. Elmwood 1.
