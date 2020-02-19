IOWA

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8)19-11071
2. Waterloo, West (2)17-2813
(tie) North Scott, Eldridge(1)18-1815
4. Cedar Falls17-2782
5. Iowa City, West17-2764
6. Waukee17-2586
7. Dubuque, Senior16-3397
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln20-1368
9. Valley, West Des Moines14-5309
10. Indianola16-312NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2. Sioux City, East 1. Davenport, Central 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Norwalk (8)16-31062
2. Mount Vernon (2)18-2954
3. Assumption, Davenport (1)15-4693
4. Clear Lake18-2678
5. MOC-Floyd Valley18-35410
6. Carroll16-3431
7. Marion16-4405
8. Winterset15-4389
9. Glenwood16-4347
10. Pella15-5276

Others receiving votes: Ballard 13. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 4. Gilbert 4. Decorah 3. Carlisle 2. Center Point-Urbana 2.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Treynor (7)21-11041
2. North Linn, Troy Mills (1)21-0962
(tie) Van Meter (3)20-0963
4. Monticello18-2668
5. West Sioux, Hawarden19-2574
6. Camanche18-3555
7. Aplington-Parkersburg19-23110
8. Boyden-Hull18-3256
9. Western Christian, Hull16-5219
10. Osage19-219NR

Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14. Woodward-Granger 11. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. OA-BCIG 3. Panorama, Panora 2. Williamsburg 2.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (7)21-01021
2. WACO, Wayland(3)21-0972
3. South O'Brien, Paullina19-2744
4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)19-2645
5. St. Mary's, Remsen18-3557
(tie) West Fork, Sheffield19-2553
7. Montezuma19-2546
8. Lake Mills19-2478
9. Notre Dame, Burlington17-42110
10. Martensdale-St. Marys19-3129

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 11. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Lamoni 3. East Mills 2. Keota 1.

 ———

ILLINOIS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Curie(6)24-2601
2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)24-6542
3. Harvey Thornton27-1483
4. Simeon22-8398
5. Evanston Township24-3384
6. Collinsville25-3305
7. Homewood-Flossmoor22-3216
8. O'Fallon22-5179
9. Whitney Young18-997
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)21-7610

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 4. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbrook South 1. Stevenson 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (2)25-4831
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame (5)24-1833
3. Morgan Park (1)20-8737
(tie) Bogan (2)23-3732
5. Oak Forest24-1605
6. Galesburg26-4586
7. DePaul College Prep21-4374
8. Lincoln25-2368
9. Kankakee22-424T9
10. Rock Island19-76NR

Others receiving votes: Rockford Boylan 4. Hinsdale South 4. Fenwick 4. East St. Louis 2. Centralia 1. Geneseo 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Orr (7)17-7931
2. Breese Mater Dei (2)23-5832
3. Normal University22-7764
4. Pinckneyville (1)26-3743
5. Pleasant Plains25-3645
6. Kewanee25-4546
7. Fairfield25-4287
8. Rockridge23-5269
9. Nashville24-6158
10. Bismarck-Henning27-013NR

Others receiving votes: Riverton 9. Corliss 6. Sterling Newman 4. Crane 2. Dunbar 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 1. Murphysboro 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Indian Creek (9)28-0982
2. Moweaqua Central A&M(1)24-3763
2. Roanoke-Benson28-1764
4. Winchester-West Central26-3671
5. Effingham St. Anthony24-3625
6. Payson Seymour25-2567
7. Yorkville Christian20-10406
8. Goreville27-2278
9. East Dubuque25-41310
(tie) Leo15-1413NR

Others receiving votes: Woodlawn 12. Dakota 6. Calhoun 2. Aurora Christian 1. Quest Academy 1.

Tags