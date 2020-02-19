IOWA
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ankeny Centennial (8)
|19-1
|107
|1
|2. Waterloo, West (2)
|17-2
|81
|3
|(tie) North Scott, Eldridge
|(1)
|18-1
|81
|5
|4. Cedar Falls
|17-2
|78
|2
|5. Iowa City, West
|17-2
|76
|4
|6. Waukee
|17-2
|58
|6
|7. Dubuque, Senior
|16-3
|39
|7
|8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|20-1
|36
|8
|9. Valley, West Des Moines
|14-5
|30
|9
|10. Indianola
|16-3
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2. Sioux City, East 1. Davenport, Central 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Norwalk (8)
|16-3
|106
|2
|2. Mount Vernon (2)
|18-2
|95
|4
|3. Assumption, Davenport (1)
|15-4
|69
|3
|4. Clear Lake
|18-2
|67
|8
|5. MOC-Floyd Valley
|18-3
|54
|10
|6. Carroll
|16-3
|43
|1
|7. Marion
|16-4
|40
|5
|8. Winterset
|15-4
|38
|9
|9. Glenwood
|16-4
|34
|7
|10. Pella
|15-5
|27
|6
Others receiving votes: Ballard 13. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 4. Gilbert 4. Decorah 3. Carlisle 2. Center Point-Urbana 2.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Treynor (7)
|21-1
|104
|1
|2. North Linn, Troy Mills (1)
|21-0
|96
|2
|(tie) Van Meter (3)
|20-0
|96
|3
|4. Monticello
|18-2
|66
|8
|5. West Sioux, Hawarden
|19-2
|57
|4
|6. Camanche
|18-3
|55
|5
|7. Aplington-Parkersburg
|19-2
|31
|10
|8. Boyden-Hull
|18-3
|25
|6
|9. Western Christian, Hull
|16-5
|21
|9
|10. Osage
|19-2
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14. Woodward-Granger 11. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. OA-BCIG 3. Panorama, Panora 2. Williamsburg 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (7)
|21-0
|102
|1
|2. WACO, Wayland
|(3)
|21-0
|97
|2
|3. South O'Brien, Paullina
|19-2
|74
|4
|4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)
|19-2
|64
|5
|5. St. Mary's, Remsen
|18-3
|55
|7
|(tie) West Fork, Sheffield
|19-2
|55
|3
|7. Montezuma
|19-2
|54
|6
|8. Lake Mills
|19-2
|47
|8
|9. Notre Dame, Burlington
|17-4
|21
|10
|10. Martensdale-St. Marys
|19-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 11. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Lamoni 3. East Mills 2. Keota 1.
ILLINOIS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie
|(6)
|24-2
|60
|1
|2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|24-6
|54
|2
|3. Harvey Thornton
|27-1
|48
|3
|4. Simeon
|22-8
|39
|8
|5. Evanston Township
|24-3
|38
|4
|6. Collinsville
|25-3
|30
|5
|7. Homewood-Flossmoor
|22-3
|21
|6
|8. O'Fallon
|22-5
|17
|9
|9. Whitney Young
|18-9
|9
|7
|10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|21-7
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 4. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbrook South 1. Stevenson 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (2)
|25-4
|83
|1
|(tie) Peoria Notre Dame (5)
|24-1
|83
|3
|3. Morgan Park (1)
|20-8
|73
|7
|(tie) Bogan (2)
|23-3
|73
|2
|5. Oak Forest
|24-1
|60
|5
|6. Galesburg
|26-4
|58
|6
|7. DePaul College Prep
|21-4
|37
|4
|8. Lincoln
|25-2
|36
|8
|9. Kankakee
|22-4
|24
|T9
|10. Rock Island
|19-7
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rockford Boylan 4. Hinsdale South 4. Fenwick 4. East St. Louis 2. Centralia 1. Geneseo 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orr (7)
|17-7
|93
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei (2)
|23-5
|83
|2
|3. Normal University
|22-7
|76
|4
|4. Pinckneyville (1)
|26-3
|74
|3
|5. Pleasant Plains
|25-3
|64
|5
|6. Kewanee
|25-4
|54
|6
|7. Fairfield
|25-4
|28
|7
|8. Rockridge
|23-5
|26
|9
|9. Nashville
|24-6
|15
|8
|10. Bismarck-Henning
|27-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Riverton 9. Corliss 6. Sterling Newman 4. Crane 2. Dunbar 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 1. Murphysboro 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indian Creek (9)
|28-0
|98
|2
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(1)
|24-3
|76
|3
|2. Roanoke-Benson
|28-1
|76
|4
|4. Winchester-West Central
|26-3
|67
|1
|5. Effingham St. Anthony
|24-3
|62
|5
|6. Payson Seymour
|25-2
|56
|7
|7. Yorkville Christian
|20-10
|40
|6
|8. Goreville
|27-2
|27
|8
|9. East Dubuque
|25-4
|13
|10
|(tie) Leo
|15-14
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Woodlawn 12. Dakota 6. Calhoun 2. Aurora Christian 1. Quest Academy 1.
