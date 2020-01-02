Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (5) 5-0 98 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 6-0 91 2 3. Dubuque, Hempstead (2) 6-0 79 4 4. Sioux City, East (1) 7-0 61 5 5. Waterloo, West 5-1 51 6 6. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6-0 43 9 7. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 42 8 8. Iowa City, West 4-1 37 3 9. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. 5-1 35 7 10. Council Bluffs, Lincoln 7-0 20 10
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 18. Ankeny 11. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7. Dubuque, Senior 6. Linn-Mar, Marion 5. Iowa City Liberty 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv 1. Assumption, D’port (10) 6-0 108 2 2. Carroll (1) 5-0 89 5 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-0 77 6 4. Mount Vernon 6-0 65 7 5. Winterset 5-1 52 1 6. Harlan 6-0 51 8 7. Algona 6-0 47 9 8. Norwalk 4-2 32 4 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 20 3 10. Pella 4-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 11. Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Clear Lake 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 9. Marion 8. Gilbert 1. Webster City 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv 1. Beckman Cath., D’ville (5) 7-0 101 1
2. Treynor (2) 7-0 85 2 3. North Linn, Troy Mills 6-0 75 3 4. West Sioux, Hawarden (1) 8-0 71
5. Camanche (3) 5-0 71 4 6. Regina, Iowa City 5-1 39 8 7. Osage 7-0 36 9 8. Boyden-Hull 5-1 23 NR
9. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 22 NR
10. Van Meter 5-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Unity Christian, Orange City 13. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 8. West Burlington 5. Woodward-Granger 5. East Sac County 4. Pella Christian 4. Rock Valley 1. Tri-Center, Neola 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv 1. St. Mary’s, Remsen (6) 6-0 103 1 2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 88 3 3. Bish. Garrigan, Algona (1) 7-1 78 2 4. Easton Valley 7-0 70 5 5. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 7-0 62 4 6. WACO, Wayland (1) 8-0 54 6 7. A-H-S-T, Avoca (1) 8-0 41 7 8. Janesville 6-0 26 9 9. Lake Mills 5-1 24 8 10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: CAM, Anita 8. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Madrid 6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 5. South O’Brien, Paullina 5. East Mills 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Mount Ayr 2. Keota 1. Grand View Christian 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.

